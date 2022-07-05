Genshin Impact version 2.8 ‘Summer Fantasia’ to release on July 13

The developers of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, have announced that version 2.8 of the game titled, “Summer Fantasia” will release on July 13. The Golden Apple Archipelago, a limited-time area that appeared in version 1.6 is set to make a return with new areas, stories, puzzles and treasures. Characters Dicul and Fischl will come with new looks and new outfits. The new version will also the introduction of a new playable character, Shikanoin Heizou.

Being a multiplayer game with cross-platform save and cross-platform play, Genshin Impact Version 2.8 will release across PlayStation, PC, Android and iOS.

The Version 2.8 “Summer Fantasia” Preview page is here! The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place~ Click here >>>https://t.co/qNZbwkgikr#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Cuiz2bsM9q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 3, 2022

Version 2.8 of Genshin Impact will start with the Summertime Odyssey seasonal event in the company of Fischl, Xinyan, Kaedahara Kazuha and Mona. The Golden Apple Archipelago returns with a drastic makeover that adds new realms, exploration gameplay, treasures and storylines. Players who experience the area may get a chance to recruit four-star playable character Fischl for free.

On land, Diluc, Kaedehara Kazuha, and the new character Shikanoin Heizou will also get their own events and stories. Diluc will get a new outfit, idle animation and new effects which will be available in the in-game store with a limited-time discount.

Shikanoin Heizou will be the first melee catalyst user in the game, capable of dealing Ameno damage with strikes and kicks. The character can also cause extra elemental damage to enemies affected by the Hydro, Pyro, Cryo and Electro types. Heizou’s character will be available in the Even Wishes of Kaedehara Kazuha’s and Klee’s rerun in the early phase of Version 2.8.