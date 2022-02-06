Genshin Impact version 2.5 update trailer reveals Yae Miko, new seasonal event

Mihoyo has released a new trailer for their upcoming version 2.5 update for Genshin Impact via a Twitch live stream. The patch goes live starting February 16, 2022, and introduces Yae Miko – a new five-star character, new enemies, and a seasonal event called “Three Realms Gateway Offering.”

The new update covers the land of Enkanomiya in corrosive darkness, that brings forth a range of enemies. The only way to dispel it is by levelling up your Bokuso box (special event-based gadget) by opening chests, unlocking waypoints, and completing exploration objectives in the area.

The trailer also introduced the much-anticipated five-star character, Yae Miko, the pink-haired fox lady that uses element based attacks to lay down “constant damage off-field and high burst damage on-field.” Previous leaks had confirmed that her attacks would consist of AOE (area of effect) damage that shocks opponents within a closed radius.

Yae’s dedicated character banner will run during the first half of the 2.5 update, alongside her signature weapon, Kaguya’s Verity. Raiden Shogun and Sangomiya Kokumi banners will also have their rerun in the second half, letting players try their luck at rolling those characters. As is the tradition, dedicated story quests will be included as well.

The update also brings the “Divine Ingenuity” event, letting players create their own domain dungeons and customise them using traps, terrains, level-up materials, and adventure points. Once finished, players can visit other domains.

Genshin Impact had recently announced the final stage of its annual Lantern Rite festival, allowing players to try out their luck and roll a free four-star character. To acquire them, one needs two different types of currency – 1000 Affluence Talismans and 1000 Conquest Talismans, for which, you can check out further details here.