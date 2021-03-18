Genshin Impact offering up to 6,000 free Primogems if you win Windblume guide contest

Genshin Impact 1.4 update has already been released and players are gearing up to experience the new Windblume festival, which will be available on March 19. If you are tired of collecting Primogems, then the game is giving you a chance to win thousands of Primogems through a contest. Genshin Impact has announced a Windblume guide contest, which gives up to 6,000 free Primogems and other rewards if you win it. For this, all you need to do is make guides relevant to the 1.4 version. Read on to know more about the latest Genshin Impact contest.

Genshin Impact Windblume guide contest rewards: Up to 6,000 Primogems

#Gold Prize (5 winners): 6,000 Primogems + reward worth $100

#Silver Prize (10 winners): 2,000 Primogems + reward worth $40

#Bronze Prize (20 winners): 1,000 Primogems + reward worth $25

Genshin Impact 1.4 version guide contest: How to participate

#If you want to participate in the latest Genshin Impact contest, then you need to register on HoYoLab and must be at least on level 2 on the forum.

# Once logged in, you need to post your guides in the appropriate section – #Guides & Walkthroughs.

Genshin Impact 1.4 guide contest timeline, result date

The latest Genshin Impact guide contest for the 1.4 version will be available for more than 1 month, so you have plenty of time to make guides and win thousands of Primogems and other rewards. To be specific, the contest is already live and will continue until April 25, 11:59PM (UTC+8). The results will be announced after May 12, as per the forum.

Rules of the contest

Interested players need to post at least 5 pictures and the maximum size of each image should be 10MB. One is allowed to post up to 50 images. The forum says that you can add GIFs or videos as well to make your guide even more readable, which will further improve your rating to some extent.

If a video is over 3 minutes long with an audio or literal commentary is added, then you don’t need to attach pictures. Players need to make sure that the content they upload fits the title. “The whole post must have a clean layout and strong logic. There must not be any factual error or plagiarism,” the company stated.

The forum asserts that if plagiarism is found, the guide will be removed immediately and such players will be permanently banned from upcoming events. Players are also required to mention “[V1.4 Guide]” in the title. You can post images, videos or Gifs, but you will have also have to mention in-game UID at the beginning of your guide, which should be relevant to the Genshin Impact 1.4 update.