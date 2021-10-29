Genshin Impact: How to claim October’s free Primogems

There are several ways to earn Primogems in Genshin Impact, but it is not that easy. You will have to fight some battles or increase Adventure Rank, complete quests and Adventure HandBook. These will likely take some time. If you want some Primogems right now without making extra efforts, then you can use two redeemable codes to avail 110 Primogems for free.

While the number of Primogems may seem less, you can’t even earn that in the game without completing commissions and other quests. The two codes are BSPD3ZRXU985 and GENSHINGIFT. The first code gives 60 Primogems as well 10,000 Mora, whereas the second code offers 50 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to easily earn thousands of Primogems

There are two ways to claim October’s free Primogems. You can either go to the settings section of the game or visit the official site to redeem them. But before that, I would like to mention that if you have used these codes before, then the game’s mailbox section will display the same message.

Genshin Impact codes: How to claim free Primogems

You first need to tap on your profile icon, and then visit the Settings section > Account. Now, just tap on the “Redeem Now” tab and copy-paste the above-mentioned code. Once done, you need to tap again on the “Exchange” button. Players will then receive a message, which says redemption is successful. You can claim the Primogems via the game’s mailbox section, which is visible in the game’s profile section.

Alternatively, you can go to the genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift website and claim Primogems via this site. You will first be required to log in using your Genshin Impact credentials and then select the server you are playing on. After this, you can enter the above-mentioned redeemable codes and claim them.

Is there any other way to collect Primogems?

Genshin Impact players can check the Achievements section in the game. If you have never visited this section, then you should do it now if you some Primogems for free. Don’t forget to claim the rewards that you get when your Adventure rank is increased. Katheryne gives wishes as well as up to 100 Primogems once you complete certain Adventure ranks. The fastest way to get Primogems is to complete Spiral Abyss, which can offer you up to 1,000 Primogems. For more details, you can read this detailed article.