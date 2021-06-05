Have you just started playing Genshin Impact and wondering how can you get new characters or weapons? Well for this, players should have enough Primogems to buy ‘Wishes.’ You need at least 10 Wishes to get a 4-star character and 90 Wishes for a 5-star. Each Wish will cost you 160 Primogems.

But if you are new, you should first explore Mondstadt, and focus on completing quests, daily missions, reaching high adventure rank as you don’t need new characters at initial levels. In case you are not aware, the main character that you get for free is a 5-star. When you reach level 20, this is where the actual game begins and you will feel the need to have well-developed characters or weapons to win any battle. While this is a different topic, let’s talk about how you can earn of thousands Primogems.

Genshin Impact: How to easily earn thousands of Primogems

Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss is one of the best ways to earn thousands of Primogems. However, it is also one of the toughest challenges of the game and will require quite a few attempts on a floor to clear efficiently. Speaking of which, you need to clear 8 floors if you want a total of 2,400 Primogems. Each floor gives 300 Primogems and each floor has three chambers that you need to clear at once.

Once you enter the 1st floor, you need to beat all the enemies in a limited period to earn stars. If you manage to earn enough stars, then you will get 300 Primogems. Note that you need a minimum of 6 stars to proceed to the next floor. There are certain restrictions in Spiral Abyss when challenging three chambers consecutively. You are not allowed to change party members, or consume food, or change artifacts/weapons, or level up/ascend characters.

Once you clear all the 8 floors, the game will unlock four more floors (9-12) and each floor will offer 450 Primogems. The game resets if you don’t complete the last four floors. If you complete floor 11 and the game resets before reaching floor 12, then you can play again from floor 9 and keep earning Primogems. So, you get 1,800 Primogems after completing the last four floors.

Spiral Abyss gives a total of 4,200 Primogems if you complete 12 floors; however, it is not very easy to finish these floors all at once. You will require powerful characters (& weapons) as and when you move ahead in the game.

Adventure HandBook

Adventure HandBook is yet another way to get a lot of Primogems. However, this depends upon how fast you can complete each chapter.

In the Experiences section, you will find chapters and each one of them offers a lot of Primogems. There are small missions that you need to complete. Once you finish the first 4 chapters, you will start getting 100 Primogems as initially you only get 50 from each chapter.

Genshin Impact: How to get Primogems for free?

Monthly rewards

There is a website for Daily Check-in rewards. It offers different rewards if you check in daily with your miHoYo account. The players also get a maximum of 60 Primogems in one month. Apart from Primogems, the site even gives Fowl, Mora, and Adverture’s Experience, among others.

Genshin Impact Live stream event

miHoYo gives free Primogems every time the new update is released and it arrives every six weeks. Every version always offers 300 Primogems for free and 60 Primogems (as compensation) per additional hour of server maintenance. However, you will need to be on Adventure Rank 10 to redeem free Primogem codes in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Login event

The game sometimes blesses you with log in events that remain valid for a limited period. All you need to do is log in daily Players until 7 days to earn a lot of Primogems for free. However, this is a rare event and you should not rely on it.

Test run

There is a ‘Test Run’ tab under the ‘Events Overview’ section, which lets you gain 20 free Primogems for testing the new character that the game has released. If there are several characters, then you might get a chance to win more than 20 Primogems.

Genshin Impact: Other ways to farm lots of Primogems

Battle Pass

If you complete 50 Battle Pass (BP) levels, then you will earn 680 Primogems. It is not hard to finish each BP level. You just need to complete your BP missions on a daily basis, which will not take much time. It is important to note that BP is available at Adventure Rank 20. The Battle Pass levels provide other resources, including Adventurer’s Experience, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Moras, Hero’s Wits, and more.

Daily commissions

The game offers four daily commissions every day and each one of them gives 20 Primogems. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete these commissions. After that, you need to visit Katheryne who will reward you with 20 Primogems for completing commissions. Katheryne is a receptionist and you will find her in Mondstadt or Liyue city. It is important to note that Daily Missions are made available when you reach Adventure rank 12.

Genshin Impact special events

The special events include a lot of missions and once you complete each one of them, you are rewarded with Primogems. The reward may vary from 10 to 60 Primogems. For instance, the Windblume festival and Lantern Rite event offered more than 1,000 Primogems.

Achievements

There is an Achievements section in Genshin Impact. When players complete a number of achievements, they get up to 100 Primogems. You can also directly visit this section and see the missions to obtain Primogems after completing them. Players should first try and finish those achievements that give 10 or 20 Primogems.

Genshin Impact General Quests, Archon Quest

The general quests or missions that you get offer some reward as well as Primogems. The rewards for the Archon quest are much better and may vary from 60 to 180 Primogems.

Genshin Impact Chests

If you have played the game, then you know that the Chests are literally scattered all across the world of Genshin Impact. There are different types of chest and each one of them offers rewards, including Artifacts, Primogems, and more.

The Common chest will give 0-2 Primogems, Exquisite 2-5, Precious 5, offers 10-40 Primogems, and Shrine will offer 40 Primogems. You don’t need to go look for them as there is an interactive map that you can use to spot chests (or anything else) in Genshin Impact.

Adventure Rank

Lastly, when you complete each Adventure rank, Katheryne gives you rewards that may include Wishes, Primogems, or anything else. The good thing is you get 100 Primogems for levelling up to certain Adventure ranks.