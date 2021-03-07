Genshin Impact free Primogem codes revealed in 1.4 update trailer: How to redeem

Genshin Impact is all set to release its latest 1.4 update on March 17. Ahead of the launch, miHoYo hosted a special live stream event to reveal all the fun and events the new update will offer to gamers. It will bring a new Windblume Festival, which will be based in Mondstadt. One will also witness new characters, a bunch of special events, new weapons, character banners and a “new style of gameplay.”

In the festival, Genshin Impact players will come across a few challenges before facing off against the final boss. In one of the challenges, there will be blocks, which will collapse after a few minutes and you will have to memorise the path to reach the final destination, which looks like a lot of fun and challenging.

The Windblume Festival will give a total of 1000 Primogems in form of rewards, which is great news for those who are always hungry for Primogems. Speaking of which, Genshin Impact’s latest live stream for the 1.4 version also revealed redeemable codes, which gives a total of 300 Primogems for free. Keep reading to know more.

Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems

1) PSNTC8FEQK4D (This one gives 100 Primogems + 50000 Mora)

2) ET7ADQFF8KJR (The second code offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits)

3) KTNSCQWW922M (The third code gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)

Genshin Impact codes: How to claim free Primogems

Method 1:

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact game on your mobile or PC.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon, which you will find on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Visit the Settings section > Account.

Step 4: Tap on Redeem Now and paste the code and click on the “Exchange” button. Just copy and paste the above mentioned Genshin Impact codes and tap on this button to complete the redemption process.

Step 5: To claim 300 Primogems, you need to visit the game’s mail section, which is located in the profile section.

Step 6: Click on the “Claim all” button in the mail to receive all the Primogems.

Method 2:

Step 1: Go to the genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift website and log in using your Genshin Impact credentials.

Step 2: Once logged in, select the server you are playing on.

Step 3: Enter the above mentioned redeem code, your name in the game and the server (Europe, Asia etc) you use. Tap on the Redeem button.

You will have to follow the same process three times to get all the Primogems for free. You can then claim 300 Primogems from the game’s mail section. Do note that the codes are available for a limited time period and can only be claimed once.