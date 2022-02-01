Genshin Impact free four-star unlock: What characters to pick and how

Genshin Impact is in the final stage of its annual Lantern Rite festival, putting an end to its story component. Players who have had terrible luck rolling for champions in-game can now unlock a free four-star character using accumulated points.

To acquire a top-rated character, one needs to collect two different types of currency. First, is the 1000 Affluence Talismans, which can be earned via the Flameplum Starflowers activity, where you are tasked with crafting different types of firework. Then, you need to head over to the Oceanic Defender event, where you fight a three-headed serpent boss to earn Conquest Talismans. You need 1000 of them, for which you will have to beat him three times.

The total amount of Talismans can then be pooled into the champion unlock screen, where you can pick a four-star Liyue character of your choice. Options range between Xiangling, Beidou, Xingqiu, Ningguang, Chongyun, Xinyan, Yun Jin, and Yanfei.

Although team composition is an entirely subjective affair, there are a few hybrid picks that are compatible with any playstyle – attack or defence-based.

Xingqui

Sporting a unique pair of water swords, Xingqui is able to unleash a range of Hydro attacks in rapid succession. As a support character, he can raise the overall damage ceiling of the main DPS, reduce damage from enemies, and heal your team proportional to 6 percent of your own health bar. The controls are easy as well, making him a great pick for newcomers.

Xiangling

Finishing the Spiral Abyss challenge unlocks what many consider the second-best pyro (fire-based) character in-game. Regardless of whether you’ve already unlocked her or not, you can purchase her duplicate version and raise her level to C4. This allows her to inflict heavy burst damage and summon Guoba the Panda, your companion in arms, who continuously breathes fire at your enemies.

Also Read: | Bloodborne finally comes to PC as a PSX demake

Yun Jin

This newly-released Geo elemental character relies on primitive movesets such as striking with a pole. However, the damage inflicted is high and using the Cliffbreaker’s Banner ability, one can deal AOE (area of effect) damage to surrounding enemies. It might take a while for the Genshin community to fully grasp her potential, but you can use it to your advantage and keep spamming heavy hits until someone figures out her weakness.