Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event kicks off on March 2

Developer Hoyoverse has announced a brand-new event for its free-to-play open-world RPG, Genshin Impact. Titled ‘Divine Ingenuity,’ the update goes live on March 2, at 10 am server time, and runs until March 21 at 3:59 am.

The Divine Ingenuity event opens up a customisable mechanic, where players can create their own domain dungeons and add traps, terrains, and level-up materials. Five preset challenging dungeons will be made available, which upon completion, unlocks the ability to work on your custom ones, alongside rewards such as Primogems and Hero’s Wit.

These Domains are challenge maps where you fight enemies, complete said objectives, and reach the destination within a prescribed time limit. Players must complete the previous Preset Domain to access the next one, each of which has unique environments.

The Adventurers’ Guild has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Liyue. Let’s take a look at what this new Domain has in store~ See Full Details >>>https://t.co/rV9LPZy5yO#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qrhB7ciNlU — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 1, 2022

Just like Roblox, players can mess around with different assets and mechanics to create their ideal challenge maps. You can add walls, slopes, disappearing platforms, and a number of elemental traps to catch online visitors off-guard. By earning Blessings, players can give their characters select buffs such as a strengthening boon, speed increment, and the ability to jump higher.

Players can save up to five of their created Dungeons for repeated use and share them with others to explore. During off times, one could even scour through the servers to find a challenge map that interests them and hop right in.

Earlier this week, Genshin Impact developer Mihoyo rebranded itself to Hoyoverse in an effort to tap into the metaverse. “Our mission in establishing HoYoverse is to create a vast and content-driven virtual world that integrates games, anime, and other diverse types of entertainment, which will provide players with a high level of freedom and immersion,” said Haoyu Cai, co-founder and CEO.

The company will continue to focus on long-term strategies in a variety of fields such as AI, cloud computing, and pipeline construction to ensure an ideal virtual world experience.