scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Must Read

Genshin Impact 2.4 update brings 2 new characters and Enkanomiya map

Fleeting Colors in Flight event introduces new pole arm fighters - Yun Jin and Shenhe, alongside Enkanomiya, a floating island map.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 2, 2022 11:16:48 am
Genshin Impact 2.4 update brings 2 new characters and Enkanomiya map. (Image credit: Mihoyo)

Mihoyo has announced a version 2.4 update for their free-to-play action RPG – Genshin Impact. Dubbed ‘Fleeting Colors in Flight,’ the event is scheduled to begin on January 5, and brings two new characters, outfits, and the submerged ruins of the Enkanomiya map.

The event comes as part of the Lantern Rite festival, adding two new playable characters – four-star Yun Jin and five-star Shenhe, both pole arm fighters, who can be obtained via wishes. Players will have to complete four challenges during the event, collect Talismans, and then exchange these items at Prosperous Partnerships to obtain the character(s).

Besides the new heroes, players can also opt for other four-star champions such as Xingqiu, Beidou, Yanfei, Chiongyun, Xiangling, Xinyan, and Ninguang, who were released previously. Outfits and other rewards such as banners, primogems, and ascension materials can also be claimed during the event.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read: |Take your gaming to the next level with these mobile controllers for smartphones

The patch also brings a new Enkanomiya map, which is described as a floating island that is submerged beneath the ocean. The map lacks the natural day and night cycle, forcing players to find and use the Dainichi Mikoshi, an artificial sun created by the ancient civilisation.

Storywise, players will face off against the Bathysmal Vishaps, a pack of cunning social predators who hunt together and use projectile spells and beams to target you. Puzzles and other minigames are expected on the island as well.

Pre-installation for the patch will start on January 3, 2022, on Android, iOS, and Windows PC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement