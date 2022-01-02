Genshin Impact 2.4 update brings 2 new characters and Enkanomiya map

Mihoyo has announced a version 2.4 update for their free-to-play action RPG – Genshin Impact. Dubbed ‘Fleeting Colors in Flight,’ the event is scheduled to begin on January 5, and brings two new characters, outfits, and the submerged ruins of the Enkanomiya map.

The event comes as part of the Lantern Rite festival, adding two new playable characters – four-star Yun Jin and five-star Shenhe, both pole arm fighters, who can be obtained via wishes. Players will have to complete four challenges during the event, collect Talismans, and then exchange these items at Prosperous Partnerships to obtain the character(s).

Besides the new heroes, players can also opt for other four-star champions such as Xingqiu, Beidou, Yanfei, Chiongyun, Xiangling, Xinyan, and Ninguang, who were released previously. Outfits and other rewards such as banners, primogems, and ascension materials can also be claimed during the event.

The patch also brings a new Enkanomiya map, which is described as a floating island that is submerged beneath the ocean. The map lacks the natural day and night cycle, forcing players to find and use the Dainichi Mikoshi, an artificial sun created by the ancient civilisation.

Storywise, players will face off against the Bathysmal Vishaps, a pack of cunning social predators who hunt together and use projectile spells and beams to target you. Puzzles and other minigames are expected on the island as well.

Pre-installation for the patch will start on January 3, 2022, on Android, iOS, and Windows PC.