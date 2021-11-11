scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Genshin Impact 2.3 version event on November 12: How to watch and what to expect

The upcoming special event for Genshin Impact 2.3 will likely offer redeemable codes for Primogems. In the past, the developers have offered free 300 Primogems to all the players for a limited time period.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 11, 2021 4:40:50 pm
genshin impact, genshin impact 2.3, genshin impact update, genshin impact 2.3 leaks, genshin impact primogems, genshin impact 2.3 event, genshin impact new region, genshin impact leaks, genshin impact Sumeru, genshin impact 2.3 event date, genshin impact 2.3 release date, genshin impact gameplayGenshin Impact 2.3 version event on November 12: How to watch and what to expect (Express image)

miHoYo is all set to host a new special program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.3 update. The developers have announced on Twitter that the event will take place on November 12. It will begin at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), and players will be able to watch the show on the game’s official Twitch channel. After that, the event will also be live-streamed via the official YouTube channel.

The special program for Genshin Impact 2.3 will likely offer redeemable codes for Primogems. In the past, the developers have offered free 300 Primogems to all the players for a limited time period. So, the latest one is also expected to include redeemable codes for Primogems, which has been the standard practice.

The new version isn’t expected to bring very major gameplay updates, considering the developers added a new city and islands in the previous updates. The leaks suggest that the upcoming version will introduce a new Riftstalker-like boss in Genshin Impact 2.3 version. The Golden Wolflord world boss could be seen in the south of Tsurumi Island. As per leaks, this boss can float in the air and kill players with elemental attacks.

This enemy can reportedly apply corrosion when it hits a character, which will continuously reduce the HP of all the characters. The leaks have shown that the new boss can even summon some of its minions that will help protect the boss. It is being said that players might be able to deal with this powerful boss with a Geo character. This battle will reportedly give users items that one might require to ascend characters like Arataki Itto.

Apart from this, the Genshin Impact players might also get to see new characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou. There could also be an event, which will be called “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms.” A report from Sportskeeda suggested that players will get to build and level up snowmen in Dragonspine, and the event will include a few rewards too.

These are a new 4-star weapon, Primogems, and enhancement materials. The event will reportedly have three parts, and at the end of it, players will have a battle with a boss that may have some resemblance to Whopperflower.

In addition to this, Genshin Impact 2.3 version could also re-introduce the “Marvelous Merchandise” event, where players will be asked to fulfill daily requests for an NPC named Liben. In return, one might get Primogems and other in-game items such as Mora and level-up materials. Some of the reports have also hinted that the upcoming update could bring a new region, which might be called Sumeru. The traveller might be asked to head to a new region in search of their sibling in the new version.

While there is no official confirmation on this, users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. There is a possibility that the new region might arrive after a few updates. But, the latest 2.3 updates will likely offer a set of new artifacts.

