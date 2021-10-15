Genshin Impact 2.2 update adds 120fps support for iPhone 13 Pro models

Genshin Impact has released a new 2.2 update, which brings new events, missions, character banners as well as a new Tsurumi island. The new version also adds a new graphical setting to offer iOS users a better gaming experience.

The iOS users will now be able to play the game at 120 FPS. However, this is not available for all the devices as only iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPad Pro (2nd generation and later) come with support for ProMotion display, which enables variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Other iOS users who play Genshin Impact will still get 30fps and 60fps options. The same is also the case for the Android, PlayStation and PC versions. But, some of the iOS users will finally be able to play the game at higher frame rates. Once the 120fps feature is enabled, you will get more animation details and less input lag, giving a fluid gaming experience to players.

Earlier this year, Apple announced Genshin Impact as the best game in the “Visuals & Graphics in Games” category at the Apple Design Awards. The company asserted that this game has “heart-pounding battle scenes and far-reaching landscapes push the visual frontier for mobile gaming.”

Besides, the new Genshin Impact 2.2 update has already been released for Android devices as well. If you haven’t yet upgraded to the new version, then you should do it as the game brings a new Tsurumi Island, which is the last major island of Inazuma.

The interesting part is the island is completely covered in a thick fog and you won’t be able to explore that island immediately. For that, you will have to first clear the mist, which is only possible if you first complete the Seirai Stormchasers World Quest.