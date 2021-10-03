Genshin Impact 2.2 announced: New Tsurumi Island, free Primogem codes, and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 has been announced and the new version will bring a new Tsurumi Island, which is the last major island of Inazuma. There will also be new events and characters. The new update will arrive on October 13. We have also mentioned the redeemable Primogem codes that were announced during the live stream event of Genshin Impact.

New Tsurumi Island

After downloading the 2.2 update, players will see a new Tsurumi Island. The island is shrouded in dense fog, and the company says players might “encounter unprecedented challenges while exploring this area.” One will see a number of Rifthounds and the Rifthound Whelps beasts in the fog. If your character is attacked, then all the party members will be affected by the “Corrosion” status and continually lose HP regardless if they’re shielded or not.

Events, character, Wish banner

There will be a “Shadow of the Ancients” event and players will be required to accomplish investigation commissions across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma to defeat an “Anomalous Model Ruin Grader” that can constantly draw power from an unknown source of energy to regenerate itself. In addition to this, players will also get to wish on five star characters like Tartagkia and Hu Tao.

You will also see a “Labyrinth Warriors” event, where players will be able to venture into a mystic domain in Inazuma with “Childe” Tartaglia, Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers and Xinyan, Liyue’s rock ‘n’ roll musician. You will also be accompanied by a strange paper figure named “Shiki Taishou” who can provide special help and buffs. Players will also get valuable rewards in the event shop.

There will also be another seasonal event, “Tuned to the World’s Sounds.” Players will experience a rhythm game and will get to play different styles of music with Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka, and the Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact 2.2 will also introduce a new four-star character, Thoma. He is the popular “fixer” who made his debut in the Inazuma storyline. Thoma holds a Pyro Vision and wields a polearm as his weapon. He is also a reliable teammate in combat, providing strong defense and buffs. The update will also bring Hangout Events for Thoma and Sayu.

With the upcoming Genshin Impact update, one will also notice plenty of optimizations in the current gameplay, and some new features for the Serenitea Pot. These include a new Inazuma-themed realm layout “Silken Courtyard,” more Inazuma-style Furnishing Blueprints, a new furnishing type, Floating Platform, and flowers that can be used as furnishings from the limited-time “Dreams of Bloom” event.

Genshin Impact 2.2 version codes for free Primogems

1) LBNDKG8XDTND (This one gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)

2) NB6VKHQWVANZ (The second code offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits)

3) BSNUJGQFUTPM (The third code gives 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora)

Genshin Impact codes: How to claim free Primogems

Method 1:

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact game on your mobile or PC.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon, which you will find on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Visit the Settings section > Account.

Step 4: Tap on Redeem Now and paste the code and click on the “Exchange” button. Just copy and paste the above mentioned Genshin Impact codes and tap on this button to complete the redemption process.

Step 5: To claim 300 Primogems, you need to visit the game’s mail section. The latter is located in the profile section.

Step 6: Click on the “Claim all” button in the mail to receive all the Primogems.

Method 2:

Step 1: Go to the genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift website and log in using your Genshin Impact credentials.

Step 2: Once logged in, select the server you are playing on.

Step 3: Enter the above mentioned redeem code, your name in the game and the server (Europe, Asia etc) you use. Tap on the Redeem button.

You will have to follow the same process three times to get all the Primogems for free. You can then claim 300 Primogems from the game’s mail section. It is important to note that these will expire soon, so you need to hurry up.