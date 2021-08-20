Genshin Impact 2.1 announced: New islands, characters, free Primogem codes, and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 version will be released on September 1 and ahead of the release, miHoYo has revealed the details through a special program. In the upcoming update, players will see new islands, characters, boss enemies and more. There will also be a new Moonchase Festival, which will be based in Liyue. If you have been waiting for the redeemable codes then you can check them below and avail 300 Primogems for free. So, keep reading.

New islands, characters, boss enemies

the people of Inazuma will come to an end in the final chapter of Inazuma’s Archon Quest with Version 2.1. The Genshin Impact 2.0 version introduced only four islands and the upcoming update will bring two more major islands. One of them is called Watatsumi Island, and the another one is Seirai Island. The new version of Genshin Impact will also bring new boss enemies, including the Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, and the new Trounce Domain Boss Signora. Furthermore, there will also be three new Inazuma characters, including Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara.

The Raiden Shogun is a five-star Electro polearm character who can deal massive damage and provide helpful buffs to the team. Sangonomiya Kokomi, who is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and leader of the resistance forces, is another five-star Hydro character. She can provide a good amount of healing to teammates. Kujou Sara is the general of the Tenryou Commission loyal to the Shogun. She is an Electro bow and arrow character.

New Moonchase Festival and more

The game is also set to get a new Moonchase Festival, which will be based in Liyue. During the festival, players will reunite with Keqing and Xiangling, cooking and tasting local foods and recipes, and explore the origins of this ancient traditional festival in Liyue Harbor.

Players will witness a big treasure hunt across Liyue, Mondstadt, and Dragonspine in the Moonlight Seeker event. Those who will participate in the event will get rewards and useful resources, including the new four-star claymore Luxurious Sea-Lord to max refinement. In addition, players may also get to claim in-game rewards and up to 10 Intertwined Fate in the new daily login event.

Fishing will also be introduced with the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.1 version. Players will be able to go angling for a variety of fishes across the continent of Teyvat. The fishes can then be used to produce fish meat or can be exchanged for rewards and new fishing rods from the Fishing Association.

The developer also asserted that a new furnishing option will be added to the Serenitea Pot system. Players will also get an option to raise Ornamental Fish in their personal realm. With the latest Genshin Impact 2.1 version, the first crossover character “Savior From Another World” Aloy will also be joining as a free five-star character. Players who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above can receive her either during Version 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1 version codes for free Primogems

1) DSPVUN2BKH5M (This one gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)

2) GBNA9J5H9Y4H (The second code offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits)

3) NTPVU7JTJYPD (The third code gives 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora)

Genshin Impact 2.1 codes: How to claim free Primogems

Method 1:

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact game on your mobile or PC.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon, which you will find on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Visit the Settings section > Account.

Step 4: Tap on Redeem Now and paste the code and click on the “Exchange” button. Just copy and paste the above mentioned Genshin Impact codes and tap on this button to complete the redemption process.

Step 5: To claim 300 Primogems, you need to visit the game’s mail section. The latter is located in the profile section.

Step 6: Click on the “Claim all” button in the mail to receive all the Primogems.

Method 2: