Genshin Impact 2.0 announced: Inazuma city details, free Primogem codes, and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 has been announced and it is the biggest update since the game’s release. It brings the new Inazuma city with a unique design and layout. There are six islands, but people will only witness three in this update. Players will also witness new characters as well as new gameplay features. If you are interested in knowing about the new city, then keep reading. We have also mentioned the redeemable codes for Primogems that were revealed in the latest live stream event of Genshin Impact. The new version of the game will be released on July 21.

Inazuma: The third biggest city in Genshin Impact

Inazuma is surrounded by the sea on all sides and consists of six main islands, often accompanied by a strong sea breeze and thunderstorms. “Although Inazuma is greatly affected by fleeting lightning and the Electro element, the Electro Archon who rules the area has turned to the pursuit of eternity,” the company said. In the new city, players will see unique cultural landscapes, stories, secrets, and historical connections to Inazuma and the Electro Archon on each of the different islands.

There is a mountain called Mt. Yougou, which is related to the legend of the “tengu.” Players will also see a Grand Narukami Shrine, which enshrines a huge tree resembling a fox. This looks beautiful and symbolizes the Electro Archon’s protection over the entire nation of Inazuma. There is also a place called Tatarasuna which is related to the crafting of swords. Other places include Musoujin Gorge, which has been created by a slash of the Electro Archon.

With Genshin Impact 2.0 update, the Hypostasis family is getting a new boss – Pyro Hypostasis. The version includes one more boss named Perpetual Mechanical Array, which has some kind of connection with the Ruin Guards in Mondstadt and Liyue, and will also appear in Inazuma. Players will also see the 1.6 version’s Maguu Kenki boss as a World Boss and a source for character level-up materials in Inazuma.

The new version of Genshin Impact offers a free Beidou character. It also brings back “Theater Mechanicus,” which basically tower defense that will be available in Liyue. There is a minor update to the serenity pot as well. Players will be able to do some gardening.

Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko are the two most important characters in Inazuma. There is a geographical wonder in Inazuma called Musoujin Gorge. Its existence is closely related to Shogun. The trailer of the Genshin Impact 2.0 looks very interesting, but the developers didn’t reveal much about the gameplay as they want players to experience everything by themself. Users will be witnessing a lot of different puzzles and collectables as well. Also, the live stream suggested that there is no big update coming to Spiral Abyss.

New characters in Inazuma

The new update will bring three new characters, including Kamisato Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya. Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo sword character and will appear in an Archon Quest, Chapter II: Act I. Players will meet her in the Kamisato residence.

Yoimiya is the other five-star character in the Genshin Impact 2.0 version. She is a Pyro archer and an expert in fireworks. Known as the “Queen of the Summer Festival,” Yoimiya excels in her craft of creating fireworks. The third character that the new version will introduce is Sayu. She is a new four-star ninja character who wields an Anemo Visionanda giant claymore bigger than herself.

Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems

1) AS6BQKLY9GLD (This one gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)

2) GBNA9J5H9Y4H (The second code offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits)

3) LS6T4L9ZZ7TH (The third code gives 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora)

Genshin Impact codes: How to claim free Primogems

Method 1:

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact game on your mobile or PC.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon, which you will find on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Visit the Settings section > Account.

Step 4: Tap on Redeem Now and paste the code and click on the “Exchange” button. Just copy and paste the above mentioned Genshin Impact codes and tap on this button to complete the redemption process.

Step 5: To claim 300 Primogems, you need to visit the game’s mail section. The latter is located in the profile section.

Step 6: Click on the “Claim all” button in the mail to receive all the Primogems.

Method 2: