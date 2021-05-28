Genshin Impact 1.6 update: First Inazuma map character, Free Primogem codes, and more

Genshin Impact 1.6 update will officially release on June 9. It will bring new summer outfits and an Archon quest. The new version will also introduce the first playable character from Inazuma – the new map that is expected to arrive soon. The addition of the character suggests that we will get to see the new map in the 1.7 version of Genshin Impact. The latest live stream event for the 1.6 version also revealed the redeemable codes that offer a total of 300 Primogems for free. Read on to know more.

New five-star character

Keep your Wishes ready as you will want to have this five-star character. Known as Kaedehara Kazuha, his elemental skill and elemental burst can not only deal Anemo damage and effectively control enemies, but also deal additional elemental damage if they come into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro.

The company says if you trigger a Swirl reaction, Kazuha can further buff his teammates with an elemental damage bonus for their corresponding element. One of the recent leaks already showed Kazuha in action and his elemental burst seemed really powerful. It could pull off some serious damage numbers, which we will get to know soon.

im glad we can all agree that kazuha has the prettiest elemental burst pic.twitter.com/VWvuOogXCx — rururu (@scaremouche) April 29, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.6 version suggests Inazuma map will arrive with next version

Kazuha will be featured in the new Archon quest. He will be travelling with Beidou and her Crux Fleet, and will help provide clues about the way to the closed-off Inazuma. This suggests that the new map could be released in the next version of Genshin Impact. Ahead of the release, miHoYo has shared concept art about Inazuma, which will be the third major city in Genshin Impact.

Narukami Island – the plant life here has grown gnarled and unnatural from growing in utmost darkness. Something twisted is sealed here. Narukami Island – the plant life here has grown gnarled and unnatural from growing in utmost darkness. Something twisted is sealed here.

Narukami Island – Grand Narukami Shrine Narukami Island – Grand Narukami Shrine

Tsurumi island Tsurumi island

Seirai island Seirai island

Genshin Impact 1.6 update brings a new boating feature, monster

Genshin Impact 1.6 update offers a new boating feature. Genshin Impact 1.6 update offers a new boating feature.

In the upcoming update, Klee will receive a mysterious letter from a “Dodo-King,” threatening to take Dodoco away from her. To help them, the traveller will get to sail on a boat and explore a secluded archipelago, scattered over a remote sea area in search of the mysterious “Dodoland.” During the search, players’ wits will be put to the test in a series of challenges.

One of these includes a tough fight with a new monster called Maguu Kenki. The company revealed that this new opponent can summon phantoms, dealing both Anemo and Cryo damage, and can only be taken down while in close-range combat. This sounds like this is going to be a really tough one for players. After completing the challenges, players will be able to avail event currencies to redeem valuable resources and four-star catalyst “Dodoco Tales” to full refinement from the Event Shop.

Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Free redeemable Primogem codes

1) WTNTBYSZJNRD (This one gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)

2) 8A6ABHTH2N9Z (The second code offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits)

3) UTNBBGSZ3NQM (The third code gives 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora)

Genshin Impact codes: How to claim free Primogems

Method 1:

#Open the Genshin Impact game on your mobile or PC.

#Tap on the profile icon, which you will find on the top left corner of the screen.

#Visit the Settings section > Account.

#Tap on Redeem Now and paste the code and click on the “Exchange” button. Just copy and paste the above mentioned Genshin Impact codes and tap on this button to complete the redemption process.

#To claim 300 Primogems, you need to visit the game’s mail section, which is located in the profile section.

#Click on the “Claim all” button in the mail to receive all the Primogems.

Method 2: