Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Free Primogem redeemable codes, gameplay features and more

Genshin Impact 1.5 update will be released on April 28 and ahead of the release, miHoYo has revealed all the new characters, challenges and other gameplay features that you will be getting in the upcoming patch. As usual, Genshin Impact’s latest live stream event for the 1.5 update also revealed the redeemable codes that offer a total of 300 Primogems for free. Read on to know more about it.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New features, characters and more

Genshin Impact housing system details

One of the biggest features that the 1.5 update of the Genshin Impact will bring is a ‘housing system.’ So, players will be able to build new houses and decorate them with various items. You will get different house and realm styles, each with plenty of space for outdoor recreation and indoor luxury. The interesting part is how this will work. The main character will get an item called Serenitea Pot, using which one will be able to enter in a completely new world to create houses. However, don’t assume that you will get that item for free. It can be created by Liyue’s adepti and players will have to play some quest to get it.

Players can invite some players to their new house to win some rewards. The feature supports Co-op mode, so you can invite your group of friends and easily collect rewards.

New characters in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

The update will introduce two new playable characters, namely Eula and Yanfei.

Eula is a five-star character and is the Spindrift Knight and Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. Wielding a claymore and the power of Cryo, she can deal AoE damage and increase her resistance to interruption with her elemental skill and elemental burst. Meanwhile, Yanfei is a four-star Pyro-using catalyst wielder. There is also a new banner of Zhongli, which is a 5-star Geo character.

New challenges in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

In the latest Genshin Impact 1.5 update, you will find two new formidable enemies that will be waiting for adventurers to fight and loot. There will also be a new Trounce Domain opponent, Azhdaha, the “Lord of Vishaps.” So if you manage it defeat the new weekly boss, then you will get some rare rewards once a week. In addition to Dragonspine, the Cryo Hypostasis will also make an appearance as a new Boss Enemy.

The company says “just like other enemies in the Hypostasis series, the Cryo Hypostasis has a unique pattern of attack and provides precious resources when defeated, including Character Level-Up Materials.”

Other updates

The update will also bring a number of other gameplay improvements, including halving the cost of claiming the first three Trounce Domain rewards per week and doubling the amount of Companionship EXP earned in Co-Op Mode. The live streaming event also gave us a glimpse of Inazuma, the third major city and region of Genshin Impact. You can take a look at the pictures below.

Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems

1) FS6SU367M279 (This one gives 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores)

2) 4BNSD3675J8D (The second code offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits)

3) ATPTUJPP53QH (The third code gives 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora)

Genshin Impact codes: How to claim free Primogems

Method 1:

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact game on your mobile or PC.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon, which you will find on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Visit the Settings section > Account.

Step 4: Tap on Redeem Now and paste the code and click on the “Exchange” button. Just copy and paste the above mentioned Genshin Impact codes and tap on this button to complete the redemption process.

Step 5: To claim 300 Primogems, you need to visit the game’s mail section, which is located in the profile section.

Step 6: Click on the “Claim all” button in the mail to receive all the Primogems.

Method 2: