Gear.Club Stradale is coming soon to Apple Arcade

‘Gear.Club Stradale,’ a brand new racing/driving simulation game is coming exclusively to the Apple Arcade service soon. The title was shown off at the Peek Performance event last week, and currently does not feature a release date.

The game runs similar to Microsoft’s Forza Horizon, where you can swap between and drive gorgeous cars around the Italian region, Tuscany. Players start their journey in a beautiful villa, and can team up with friends to create a supercar club by completing daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive challenges.

According to developer Eden Games, the title offers the best car handling experience on a mobile device, thanks to intelligent real-life driving assistances that guarantee high accessibility. The studio has been in the industry for more than 25 years, and has worked on titles like V-Rally and Test Drive Unlimited.

We are proud to reveal our partnership with Apple. Gear Club Stradale, is coming soon exclusively on Apple Arcade. #GearClubStradale

Social interaction is a strong point here, urging the players to toil together in their workshops to enhance car performance and customisation – akin to NFS: Most Wanted (2005). The further you grow your reputation in the streets, the better chances you have of acquiring prestigious cars.

Players will also be tasked with defending the honour of their club in world tournaments and reach the highest ranks with friends. Achievements and regular reward hunting unlock new content as well.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming platform that houses over 200 mobile games for Apple iOS, Mac, and Apple TV. Users in India can get a one month free trial for Rs 99, which offers an overall ad-free experience on the platform with the added bonus of never having to make in-app purchases.