Garena Free Fire will bring Ragnarok content from March 11

Garena Free Fire in partnership with Gravity has announced that it will soon be bringing Ragnarok content for players to experience in-game. Free Fire players will be able to purchase and use classics like Assassin Cross, Poring and Mr Smile Mask from March 13.

Garena will apply a Ragnarok theme in-game on March 11. Players will also be able to see content for the same during gameplay with Ragnarok elements scattered across the battlefield.

Players who have not logged in to the game for some time if invited by friends will get a free Poring Hat on their return under the “Give your friends a Poring Hat!” event.

Apart from this, under the collaboration, players will be getting a lot of free in-game costumes, skins and more on participating in events. The in-game store will also be populated with various items from Ragnarok, which the players will be able to purchase starting March 13.

“Creating memorable Free Fire experiences is a priority. Introducing relevant content that our players enjoy – through this Ragnarok collaboration – does just that. Ragnarok is well loved by our communities across the world,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena.

“We see similarities between Ragnarok and Free Fire, as both of them prove to be a favourite across generations of players, all over the world,” said Harry Choi, Global Business Director of Gravity and Co-President of PT. Gravity Game Link. “Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games globally, and we believe the in-game inclusion of Ragnarok’s beloved favourites will be enjoyed by many.”

