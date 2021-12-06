Garena Free Fire partners with Money Heist to introduce in game rewards

Garena Free Fire is now partnering with the popular Spanish series Money Heist to introduce a new event. Netflix released Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 on December 3, which is the farewell season of the show.

Garena Free Fire will now offer outfits, skins, lobby, and events based on the hit Netflix series. Free Fire has confirmed that it is introducing daily in-game challenges, which will allow users in winning banknotes.

Users will then be able to exchange these banknotes, to get their hands on Free Fire x Money Heist Collaboration rewards including a Money Heist-inspired Sports Car.

Ready to raid? Complete the daily challenges in-game now to get banknotes and exchange the banknotes exciting Free Fire x Money Heist Collaboration rewards such as the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist Sports Car!🏎️💵#FreeFirexLCDP5 #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/HiQNr0dQSp — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 5, 2021

The company confirmed the same via its official Twitter handle where it tweeted, “Ready to raid? Complete the daily challenges in-game now to get banknotes and exchange the banknotes exciting Free Fire x Money Heist Collaboration rewards such as the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist Sports Car!” Free Fire will also grant users the ability to win exclusive Money Heist items.

Free Fire on Thursday tweeted, “Can’t go on a heist without proper tools! Obtain all the necessary equipment via the Heist Royale event. Win the exclusive Money Heist items and steal the show with your best tools before the event ends on the 8th of December.”

Tthis is not the first time that Free Fire is partnering with a franchise to offer theme-based in-game merchandise. Garena’s Free Fire has also collaborated with famous franchises including Venom, Street Fighter 5, CR7, and Naruto among others.