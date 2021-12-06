scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 06, 2021
MUST READ

Garena Free Fire partners with Money Heist to introduce in game rewards

Garena Free Fire is now partnering with the popular Spanish series Money Heist, to introduce a new event which will allow users to get their hands-on Money Heist-inspired rewards.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
December 6, 2021 7:07:37 pm
Garena Free Fire: Win Exclusive Money Heist Sports Car in The Game And How to Get itGarena Free Fire will now offer outfits, skins, lobby, and events based on the hit Netflix series.(Image Source: Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire is now partnering with the popular Spanish series Money Heist to introduce a new event. Netflix released Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 on December 3, which is the farewell season of the show.

Garena Free Fire will now offer outfits, skins, lobby, and events based on the hit Netflix series. Free Fire has confirmed that it is introducing daily in-game challenges, which will allow users in winning banknotes.

Users will then be able to exchange these banknotes, to get their hands on Free Fire x Money Heist Collaboration rewards including a Money Heist-inspired Sports Car.

The company confirmed the same via its official Twitter handle where it tweeted, “Ready to raid? Complete the daily challenges in-game now to get banknotes and exchange the banknotes exciting Free Fire x Money Heist Collaboration rewards such as the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist Sports Car!” Free Fire will also grant users the ability to win exclusive Money Heist items.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Free Fire on Thursday tweeted, “Can’t go on a heist without proper tools! Obtain all the necessary equipment via the Heist Royale event. Win the exclusive Money Heist items and steal the show with your best tools before the event ends on the 8th of December.”

Tthis is not the first time that Free Fire is partnering with a franchise to offer theme-based in-game merchandise. Garena’s Free Fire has also collaborated with famous franchises including Venom, Street Fighter 5, CR7, and Naruto among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement