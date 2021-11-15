Garena Free Fire most downloaded game in October 2021: Report

Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game across the world in the month of October 2021. The multiplayer shooting battle royale title clocked about 34 million installs, suggests a new report by Sensor Tower, adding that the game saw a 72 percent increase in installs compared to October 2020.

The game was only the tenth most popular in the month on the Apple App Store. But a large number of downloads on the Google Play Store, where Garena Free Fire ranked first, was enough to bring it to first place on the report’s overall rankings.

Candy Challenge 3D, Roblox, Cookie Carver, and Subway Surfers rounded off the top five most downloaded games. Meanwhile, popular games like PUBG Mobile and Candy Crush Saga stood at 8th and 10th place respectively. Check out the complete list of most popular games (based on the report) in the image below.

Here are the top games that were most downloaded in October 2021. (Image Source: Sensor Tower)

India ranks first with most game installs

The report also adds that the number one market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 762.6 million installs in the month, which is 16.8 per cent of the total worldwide downloads. India was followed by the USA at number 2 (8.6 per cent downloads) and Brazil at number 3 (8.3 per cent).

Even with Garena Free Fire, India was the country with the most installs, with about 30 per cent installs of the game this month coming from India, while Brazil stood second at over 12 per cent. While the battle royale game remains popular in India even today, its popularity may be challenged from this month with the recent launch of Krafton’s futuristic shooting game PUBG: New State.