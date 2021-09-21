Garena Free Fire MAX to launch on September 28: All you need to know

Free Fire fans will be glad to know that Garena Free Fire MAX, the newest version of the popular battle royale game series will be getting a global release on September 28. The game is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store right now. This leaves users until September 27 to pre-register for the game.

Players who choose to pre-register will get “exclusive rewards” which could be in-game skins and outfits. A similar approach was taken by Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year when the game went up for pre-registration in India ahead of launch.

[Free Fire MAX] REMINDER!! 🔔

MAX Pre-Registration still available for everyone ✨ [A] Google Play

[B] https://t.co/Z5gnmMjsp7 Plenty of rewards are waiting you there…🎁

⏳ Now – 27 September 2021#FreeFire #FFMAX#ToTheMax #FreeFireEU pic.twitter.com/d8pKUxWk5O — Garena Free Fire EU (@freefireeu) September 12, 2021

Garena Free Fire MAX: What’s new?

Free Fire MAX is set to offer the same battle royale shooting experience that Free Fire players have grown to like over the years, but the new version will come with better features and enhanced graphics. Garena has said that the title will bring “more realistic maps” and a “more immersive gameplay.”

The game will also get some new exclusive features like a customisable map feature that will not be available on the regular Free Fire version.

Free Fire MAX will be available side-by-side with the classic Free Fire game and will support cross-play thanks to the Garena’s Firelink technology that claims complete interoperability between the two games. This will mean that people will be able to not just play Free Fire irrespective of what phone they have, but also be able to play with friends who are not running the same version of the game.

Players upgrading to Free Fire MAX will also be able to use their existing accounts and sync all data across the games. All game modes will also be playable on both versions of the game.