Thursday, April 28, 2022
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 28

Check out the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 28, 2022 2:13:57 pm
Free Fire, Free Fire Max, Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, FF RewardCheck out the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today. (Image Source: Garena)

Garena Free Fire continues to remain banned in India. However, Garena Free Fire MAX is still available to play. The popular battle royale shooting game is enjoyed by many India. However, did you know Free Fire MAX has a unique reward code mechanism that can get you some exciting in-game rewards for free?

These redeem codes for Free Fire MAX allow players to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, among other rewards. Applying for the redeed codes is as easy as visiting a website and pasting the code there.

Note that the Free Fire MAX redeem codes are only redeemable for a certain number of users. Once the limit is reached, the codes will no longer work.

Check out the Free Fire MAX redeem-codes for today below.

Free Fire redeem codes for April 28

FG4H JWI3 487G

T7GC BDRJ 56KM

YHKI VC7X 6S5R

4QDF 2GH3 U48R

FF65 R4SE ADQF

G2H3 JK45 6Y98

G7F6 DT5S RFW3

G4HH SJWI U3YG

FBN5 RTG8 76T5

SRFQ 2G34 K5TO

Y9H8 76YT D3EB

4NN5 M6K7 Y7UH

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To redeem the codes, you need to first visit the Garena Free Fire Max reward website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/) and log in. This can be done using your Google Play account, Facebook account or any other supported social media account.

Paste the appropriate code for the day and press OK. This will successfully redeem the code and the corresponding rewards. This reward will redeem in your game shortly.

