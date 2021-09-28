scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Garena Free Fire MAX launched in India, but its servers are still down

Garena Free Fire MAX became available for download on the Google Play Store today, but the game's servers are not yet ready.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 28, 2021 1:55:27 pm
garena free fire max, free fire max, free fire,Here's all we know about the new Free Fire MAX game. (Express Photo)

Garena Free Fire Max, the upgraded version of Free Fire is now available for download on Android devices. The game will download on Android devices connected to a WiFi network for users who pre-registered for the same. Others can simply head to the Play Store and search for the game. Free Fire MAX has a download size of 0.96GB.

We tested out the game and surprisingly just past the login page is a notice that informs you that the game’s servers are not ready yet. That means all you can do right now is enjoy a short cutscene and nothing more. The game’s servers are expected to go up soon, though.

garena free fire max, free fire max, free fire, The game’s servers are not yet ready. (Express Photo)

Free Fire MAX: What we know so far

Free Fire Max is expected to bring in improvements for the graphical and gameplay aspects of Free Fire. However, thanks to a new FireLink technology, Free Fire MAX players will still be able to play with regular Free Fire players via crossplay.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Users who pre-registered for Garena Free Fire MAX will also get “exclusive rewards” in-game, which could likely be exclusive outfits and weapon skins.

Garena has promised that the game will bring “more realistic maps” and a “more immersive gameplay”. The game will also get some new exclusive features like a customisable map feature that will not be available on the regular Free Fire version. Players coming from the regular version of the game will also be able to use their existing accounts and sync all data.

The game battle royale shooter game, currently available to download only on Android devices, is also expected to come to iOS soon, allowing iPhone players to enjoy the game with their Android buddies as well.

