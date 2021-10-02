scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Garena Free Fire Max is now available to play; server issue resolved

Garena Free Fire Max, which is the upgraded version of Free Fire is now available to play.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 2, 2021 9:26:24 am
Garena Free Fire Max, which is the upgraded version of Free Fire is now available to play. Users can download the battle royal game on Android smartphones via the Google Play Store. The game has a download size of 0.96GB.

We had recently reported that during our testing, a notice pops up which states that the game’s servers are not ready. Thankfully, the game is now live and users should be able to play the same,

As per Garena, the game is set to bring “more realistic maps” and a “more immersive gameplay”. Garena Free Fire Max is also getting a host of new exclusive features including a customisable map feature that will not be available on the regular Free Fire version.

If you play the regular version of the game, you will also be able to use their existing accounts and sync all data. Although Garena Free Fire Max is currently only available on Android devices, it is also expected to come to iOS soon.

Users who had pre-registered for Garena Free Fire MAX will get “exclusive rewards” in-game, which will be exclusive outfits and weapon skins

