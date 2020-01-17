Garena Free Fire India Championship 2020 registrations now live

The tournament has a total prize pool of Rs 35,00,000. The tournament has a total prize pool of Rs 35,00,000.

Garena Free Fire was the second most popular game of 2019 after PUBG Mobile according to a recent report by Sensor Tower. The game has now opened registrations for its latest tournament in India, called the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020.

The registrations will be live until January 26 via a dedicated microsite. The tournament has a total prize pool of Rs 35,00,000. The winning team will also be representing India in the upcoming Free Fire Champions Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The prize breakup includes Rs 15,00,000 for the first place, Rs 6,00,000 for the second place, Rs 3,00,000 for the third place, Rs 1,50,000 for the fourth place, Rs 1,00,000 for the fifth to seventh place, Rs 70,000 for the eighth and ninth place, Rs 50,000 for the 10th to 12th place and Rs 30,000 for the 13th to 24th place.

To take part in the tournament players will have to register in teams of four or five for the online qualifier stage. The online qualifiers will have multiple stages which will have teams compete in best-of-1 / 4 / 6 rounds. Teams will get their rankings on the basis of their placements and kill counts at the end of each round.

Garena Free Fire was also able to make it into our list of the best smartphone games of 2019.

After the end of the online qualifiers, top 22 teams will advance to the League stage, where they along with two teams from the last national tournament, Free Fire India Today League. During the League stage, the teams will be divided into four groups, which will have to battle it out during six matches.

After the League stage is over, the top 12 teams will advance to the Finals. The company is yet to announce the venue, date and match schedule of the finals.

