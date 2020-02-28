Garena Free Fire India Championship 2020 league stages schedule and details revealed

Out of the competing 24 teams, 22 teams were selected via the FFIC 2020 qualifiers and two had registered spots from the Free Fire India Today League (FFITL) 2019. Out of the competing 24 teams, 22 teams were selected via the FFIC 2020 qualifiers and two had registered spots from the Free Fire India Today League (FFITL) 2019.

Garena Free Fire has announced the schedule of its first tournament in India for this year, called the FFIC 2020 league stages. The matches will start from February 29 and will be held over three consecutive weekends, with the finals taking place at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata.

The matches will take place on February 29, March 1, March 7, March 8, March 14 and March 15, from 5 PM IST to 8 PM IST. All of the matches will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

During the competition, 24 teams will compete against each other to play in the Free Fire Champions Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia. Out of the competing 24 teams, 22 teams were selected via the FFIC 2020 qualifiers and two had registered spots from the Free Fire India Today League (FFITL) 2019.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The teams will be divided into four groups consisting of six teams. Out of which the top twelve teams will be battling it out in the finals for the Rs 35,00,000 prize pool, the title of India’s best Free Fire team and the chance to represent India at the upcoming Free Fire Champions Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Garena Free Fire will bring Ragnarok content from March 11

The 24 teams that will be duking it out on the virtual battlegrounds starting tomorrow include Bandra 50, Unity Squad, Increasers, NAMOONEY, Bot Army, Thug Life, Team Nawabzaade, Fatal 4, IND Punishers, OnlY Bhai’S, Atp kings, Gully Gang, Team Nightmare, 4 UNDERGROUND, Limited Edition, Lucky boys, DEVIL DAD, KINGZ GOD, THE_MAFIA’S, THE UNDERDOGS YT, Dessert God, Western Tiger, FAB SOUL and Team Arya.

The recently concluded qualifiers were quite heavy for the game, as it had to ban six teams during the competition. Bithi YT, LawLess Boys, Awsase and Team Walters were banned for hacking, whereas, BRAVE HEARTS and Valar Morghulis were banned for teaming up, breaking the fair play policies.

Garena Free Fire releases new rap video, to be followed by a special event

The company states that accounts of all the players that were found hacking have been permanently banned and the players have also been banned from all Garena Free Fire esports competitions. Whereas, their teammates have been banned for one year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd