Garena Free Fire ‘Dussehra Dhamaka’ tournament announced: Here are the details

Garena Free Fire is announcing ‘Dussehra Dhamaka‘, a new tournament on the battle royale game platform that will feature streamers battling it out for a big prize pool. Here’s everything you need to know about the new tournament.

The Dussehra Dhamaka tournament will be held on October 15 and October 16 at 3 pm on both days and will take place on the Booyah! gaming platform. There will be a prize pool of $3,000 (about Rs 2,26,200) for the winners.

Top streamers such as Jonty Gaming, X-Mania, Instagamer, TripleR, Gaming Girl, and others will be participating in the event. Booyah! will also be introducing its latest feature – ‘multiperspectivity’, which will allow viewers to switch out of the main broadcast and follow their favourite streamer’s point of view, for the very first time in India.

Tournament format

The Dussehra Dhamaka will follow the classic Battle Royale format and will be played over six matches each day. Winners for each day will be determined based on the points system. Each team will have two streamers and a ‘+1’ who can be a viewer, a mod, or a friend.

Streamers will have to work in a mixed team mode to get as many kills as possible, given that the points system leans towards kill points over placement points. A total of 12 teams will be participating per day, which means viewers get to see 24 streamers per day.

Rewards for viewers

Fans stand a chance to win exciting rewards such as Free Fire emotes, Gun Crates, Weapons and Diamond Royale vouchers. Note that these are not guaranteed rewards and may be awarded via a lucky draw/spin or similar method. Viewers will also have to watch the stream for at least 30 mins to be eligible.

How to watch?

Booyah! can be accessed via the website or the smartphone apps which are available for both Android and iOS on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively.