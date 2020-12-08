Garena Free Fire update kicks of Operation Chrono with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

With the update, Free Fire has also received its first ever dual-wielding weapon, Vector Akimbo. (Image: Garena)

Garena has just released a new update for Free Fire on iOS and Android, bringing changes to the training map and tossing in some new guns. Players can currently keep on playing the older version of the game, but to get the new map and guns, they have to update the app via the Play Store or the App Store.

The update also marks the start of the Operation Chrono event in collaboration with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. During this event, players will be able to assume control of Chrono an in-game character based on Ronaldo.

Users updating the game will also be eligible to claim update rewards. Bermuda Shells will be introduced to obtain Fireworks, and Music Arcade, as well as, Dynamic Lighting will also be added in the game.

With the update, Free Fire has also received its first ever dual-wielding weapon, Vector Akimbo. The new weapon allows players to cause damage from both hands, similar to dual berettas in CS:GO. Apart from this, a few weapons are also being adjusted for gameplay. These include M4A1 assault rifle, which will now cause more damage, with its rate of fire and range also increased. The P90 SMG will also cause extra damage and will have reduced recoil.

Advanced weapons will be replacing advanced attachments in loot.

Operation Chrono is set in a dystopian futuristic universe, inside of a slum with a lot of advanced technology. The players will have to take on the matches and try to win the Ronaldo skin and much more. “It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game changing along with it. The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono,” said Cristiano Ronaldo.

