Call Of Duty Mobile to PUBG: New State: The Garena Free Fire alternatives consider

Garena’s Free Fire: Illuminate has been pulled from Google Play Store and Apple Play store in India, after the government banned a series of apps. Around 54 apps have been banned under the new order. For Garena Free Fire fans, this news will come as another disappointment. This is the second popular game to get banned after PUBG Mobile was banned back in September 2020.

Garena’s Free Fire had become quite popular in India as a recent App Annie report showed. Still, this is not the only battle royale game in the market. Here’s a list top alternatives for Garena Free Fire available on your Android and iOS devices.

PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is a battle royale video game by developer Krafton, which was also behind the original PUBG Mobile, though in India, Tencent was the publisher for the game.

The new PUBG game was released on November 11, 2021. The game features 20 minutes of fast-paced battle royale mode that takes place in Troi. In the game, 64 players face off as they are dropped into a significantly shrunken playable area armed with pistols, smoke grenades, and a small amount of Drone credits.

Call of Duty Mobile

With more than 100 million installs, Call of Duty is one of the most played multiplayer game. The game comes with classic multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill-Confirmed on maps such as Shipment, Raid, and Standoff, as well as a 100 player battle royale mode.

Knives Out

Knives Out is openly inspired by Players Unknown Battlegrounds. The battle royale game has the same rules as of PUBG. There are five members in a team, and it features other modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50 and Team Fight.

Hopeless Battleground Fight

Another game that will remind you of Free Fire is Hopeless Land. In this game, players compete to be the last one standing. The game can support upto 121 players in a single match.

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground is an animated version of PUBG, which has more than 50 million downloads and a 4.3 rating on Google Play store. The game supports different graphic modes which includes many different skins and over 30 different weapons that players can choose from.