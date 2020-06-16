Gaming news, June 16: Xbox Series X Smart Delivery system, Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC, and more

Here’s a list of every major gaming news that took place today. (Image: Microsoft) Here’s a list of every major gaming news that took place today. (Image: Microsoft)

The gaming industry has recently been booming due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many people have turned into casual gamers during the global lockdowns, downloading games like PUBG Mobile and Farmville onto their smartphones, PCs, consoles and more. Seeing this huge traffic trend many video game related companies to launch new products, games, DLCs and more. Today has been an interesting day when it comes to the gaming industry with new news about the upcoming Xbox Series X, the introduction of Fortnite’s new event and more. Here’s a list of every major gaming news that took place today.

Microsoft provides further details about Xbox Series X Smart Delivery system

Microsoft in a blog post via its Xbox website has announced that its Smart Delivery system will be made available for all Xbox Game Studios games. It will also be made available to third-party developers, to take advantage off in their titles. With the help of this feature, the system will be able to recognise on which console you are playing and which data it needs to install to bring across your game saves. This will allow you to play the game on both your next-gen console and your current-gen console without worrying about your progress.

Fortnite ‘The Device’ in-game event

Fortnite on Tuesday held an in-game event, The Device. The event was flocked by players, with 12 million players participating from within the game. After which, Epic Games capped participation for stability. This led to 8.4 million players watching the event live on Twitch and YouTube combined. The company has said that it will be improving its systems to let more players experience in-game events.

We were overwhelmed by the response to The Device. At 12M players in-game, we capped participation for stability while 8.4M more watched live on Twitch + YouTube. As we push the edge of what live-events can be, we’re improving systems so more of you can experience them in-game. pic.twitter.com/YTycsB1Zoh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 16, 2020

JBL Quantum gaming headset lineup launched in India

JBL has finally brought its Quantum series of gaming headsets to India. The range starts at Rs 3,999 for the Quantum 100 and goes up to Rs 29,999 for the Quantum One. The company has a total of seven headsets it is selling under its Quantum series in India.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion DLC

According to a new report by IGN, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Isle of Armor and Crown of Tundra expansion DLCs will come with level scaling. This will allow players to battle easily throughout the game rather than trying to level up their Pokemon to a minimum level. It also states that the new DLCs will introduce two new Pokemon from the original Regi family.

Call of Duty: Mobile gets the Gulag Map

Activision has rolled out a new update for its Call of Duty: Mobile game, starting a new season, called Radioactive Agent. This update adds new game modes, maps and weapons for starters. However, the major news is that it comes with the addition of the Gulag map for 2v2 gunfight mode matches. This mode was first seen in Call of Duty: Warzone, which is available for PC and consoles.

Nintendo’s Jump Rope Challenge available for free on Switch

Nintendo has launched a new game for the Switch, called Jump Rope Challenge and it is available completely free of charge. The game requires the player to use his Joy-Cons as rope handles and jump, just without the rope. This according to the developers will “add quick and fun physical movement into users daily life.”

PAX Australia 2020 cancelled

One of the biggest gaming conventions, PAX Australia has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on PAX Australia’s official Twitter handle. There will be no digital-only event for this one. PAX West and PAX Unplugged are still on the cards as of now.

