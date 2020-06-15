Gaming news, June 15: Persona 4 Golden PC, KFC console, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update

Let’s take a look at all of the major gaming news that took place today. (Image: KFC/Twitter) Let’s take a look at all of the major gaming news that took place today. (Image: KFC/Twitter)

There has been a sudden spike in announcements related to gaming. Just last week Sony announced PS5 at the company's "The Future of Gaming" event. Given the innumerable announcements in the world of gaming we at indianexpress.com have started curating all the important happenings in the world of gaming in one place so that you don't have to look for them elsewhere. Let's take a quick look at everything that happened in the world of gaming today.

Persona 4 Golden PC released

Persona 4 Golden has finally been released for PC. The game is an extremely popular title and was originally released as Persona 4 on PlayStation 2. It later made its way on to the PS Vita as Persona 4 Golden, with a reimagined system for acquiring new personas. It also consisted of a new character and some changes in the storyline. The game is currently available on Steam at Rs 1,309 for the normal variant, whereas, at Rs 1,299 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital art book as well as the title soundtrack.

Call of Duty: Warzone 200 player lobby leak

A new leak by DisolveGaming on Twitter shows multiple new game modes, out of which two modes support 200 player game lobbies. These modes include BR 200, Plunder 200 and BR Juggernaut. BR 200 and Plunder 200 are the modes that are being said to support the new 200 player lobby. Activision and Infinity Ward are yet to provide a statement on this, however, from the looks of the screenshots, we expect these modes to come along with the next update to Call of Duty: Warzone.

You can now delete parts of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a large game that eats up a lot of disc space. To fix this issue, Activision has come out with a nifty fix, which it tweeted out via its official support handle. According to the company, you can now delete parts of the game that you no longer need. For example, you can delete parts for multiplayer online gaming, if you do not need it and just require the offline storyline mode.

KFC teasing a new gaming console

KFC via its KFC Gaming Twitter handle revealed a new video showcasing a gaming console from the company, called KFConsole. The video seems to be a dig at the recently showcased Sony PlayStation 5 console. In the video, the company claims that the device will support for “real 4k” and “120 FPS”. It also states that the device will come with a built-in “chicken chamber”. The video clearly is a parody, with what seems to be a follow-up joke coming on November 12. There is still hope that KFC could launch a console, as it has launched a number of games earlier like the KFC VR Training Game for the Oculus Rift S.

Sony selects ‘The Last of Us Part II’ as Game of the year

Sony has announced that the much-awaited sequel to the extremely popular The Last of Us Part game, which was released back in 2013, called The Last of Us Part II. The original has sold over 17 million copies till date. The sequel takes the story of the infection that transforms people into zombies, ahead. It is currently one of the most awaited games of the year.

Torchlight 3 Early Access on Steam

Torchlight 3 is finally available on Steam as an Early Access option, priced at Rs 1,079. The game includes 4 playable classes, 2 complete Acts, dozens of quests, a player-created custom Fort feature and more. No specific release date has been provided by the company as to when the game will be made available as a full version.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access could start in August

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian has announced that if no more delays are caused due to COVID-19, then they will be able to launch the Early Access starting in August. Baldur’s Gate 3 will be made available on PC and Stadia when it launches later this year, the early access is only expected for the PC version. Baldur’s Gate 3 will connect to and continue the story of the first two Baldur’s Gate games, both of which were a different and unique take at the RPG genre of gaming.

The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Collector’s Edition launched

The new ‘The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Collector’s Edition’ has been revealed and is limited of only 3,000 pieces. It includes a 7-inch vinyl featuring some of the game’s music, a figurine of Elif, a precise map of the game world, and a steelbook. Additionally, it includes a digital version of the Vampire: The Masquerade’s rulebook. It is priced at $109.99 (approximately Rs 8,357).

