Gaming news June 10: Over 300,000 Nintendo accounts breached, PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map, and more

Gaming is at the forefront during the Coronavirus pandemic. Even the World Health Organisation is encouraging to play video games. In fact, the organisation is running a campaign called #PlayApartTogether in partnership with brands like Activision Blizzard, YouTube, and Big Fish Games, to name a few.

In today’s daily gaming news brief, we will be looking at the Nintendo hack, PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map leak, and Xbox’s partnership with Bang & Olufsen partnership.

Nintendo hack

Nintendo in April revealed that it had suffered a hack, due to which over 1,60,000 user accounts were compromised, exposing account names, email addresses, date of birth and the country of residence. After an internal investigation, Nintendo today announced a total of 3,00,000 accounts were compromised during the attack. The company has issued a public apology for the same and has pledged to improve its security. It has revealed that the hackers initially broke into the Nintendo Network IDs and then migrated into getting the data of Nintendo accounts, which can be used to make purchases at the company’s official online store.

Microsoft Xbox 20/20 July event

Microsoft has announced that it will hold its Xbox 20/20 video showcase in July and it will be an online-only event. During the event, the company will be giving players a preview for what’s coming with Xbox Series X. It has already said that during the July Xbox 20/20 event, it would showcase first-party Xbox Series X games, which were not mentioned at the reveal.

We have not pushed anything back, our plan remains to have our next digital show in July and teams are working hard on that. https://t.co/e09NcRpVcC — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) June 8, 2020

Xbox, Bang & Olufsen partnership

Xbox and Bang & Olufsen (B&O) have partnered up to “create a new audio proposition to cater for the high-end segment within gaming by leveraging on B&O’s core capabilities of sound, design and craft. This will include ‘Designed for Xbox’ functionalities, which will ensure seamless connectivity and enhanced user experience.” The first product under this partnership will be the Xbox Series X gaming console, which is expected to launch later this year. This means that the display and sound drivers being used inside of the Xbox Series X will be made by Bang & Olufsen.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map

Tencent Games is now looking to bring over the Erangel 2.0 map to PUBG Mobile. The new map is now live in the Chinese beta version and is reportedly soon going to be made available in the global version of the game. The Erangel 2.0 map comes with new features, mechanics and graphical improvements.

Paytm First Games partners with Riot Games

Paytm First Games has partnered with Riot Games to host India’s first Teamfight Tactics mobile tournament from June 17 to June 21. The total prize pool of the tournament is Rs 75,000 and interested players can participate by registering on the Paytm First Games app. Riot Games has announced that its Teamfight Tactics game currently has over 80 million players globally.

Battlefield 6 will take place in a modern-day setting similar to Battlefield 3

Rumours surrounding Battlefield 6 are at an all-time high, considering the team has already started working on the next version of the game and Battlefield V recently received its final update. Now according to industry insider Tom Henderson, Battlefield 6 will take place in a modern-day setting, similar to 2011’s Battlefield 3.

Elaboration – I was simply referring to the setting and direction of the next Battlefield game, not a remaster. https://t.co/uKNOAKXBZ0 — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) May 31, 2020

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege available free to play between June 11 and June 15

Ubisoft is offering its Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege free to play to players between June 11 to June 15. After which players will be able to purchase the game at a 70 per cent discount between June 11 to June 17. Additionally, players will get an additional 20 per cent discount on making the purchase via the Ubisoft Store.

The Last of Us Part 2 podcast now live

Sony ahead of the launch of the much-awaited The Last of Us Part 2 game is now running a new eight-part podcast, scheduled to come out weekly on every Tuesday. The podcast’s first episode is now live and can be heard on all major podcast streaming services.

