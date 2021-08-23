scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Gamescom 2021: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Gamescom 2021: Here's how you can watch the event live and what games to expect this year.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 23, 2021 2:55:16 pm
Far Cry 6, gamescom 2021,Far Cry 6 is among the many games expected to be showcased at Gamescom 2021. (File)

This year’s Gamescom kicks off on August 25 at 11:00 pm IST. The event that the gaming community looks forward to will showcase over 30 games through the two-hour event. Gamescom is an annual game showcase event similar to E3 and takes place in Cologne, Germany, but is currently an all digital event due to the pandemic.

Gamescom 2021 is set to take place over three days this year, with its Opening Night live stream showcasing 30 new games. The opening night host Geoff Keighley also put together a trailer featuring a number of games ahead of the event. You can check out the post below.

However, this is not all, as the user has confirmed that a number of other games are also set to be showcased at the event. Gamescom 2021 can be streamed live on YouTube on the ‘thegameawards’ channel. However, you can also stream the event live at 11:00pm IST on the embedded link below.

Gamescom 2021:Here’s what to expect

Many games including new titles as well as recurring franchises are expected to make an appearance at Gamescom 2021. The expected titles include the much-awaited Far Cry 6, Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5 and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. A new Saints Row game is also expected to be revealed at the event.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Back 4 Blood, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, The Artful Escape, Riders Republic and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are some other titles expected to be showcased.

