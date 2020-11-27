scorecardresearch
Friday, November 27, 2020
Games The Shop Black Friday Deals: GTA 5, NBA 2K21, DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

Here's a list of the best video game deals for PC, Xbox and PlayStation, Games The Shop is offering during its Black Friday sale.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | November 27, 2020 2:17:59 pm
Games The Shop, Games The Shop Black Friday deals, Video Games Black Friday deals, Black Friday deals games, PC Black Friday deals, Xbox Black Friday deals, Xbox One Black Friday deals, PlayStation Black Friday deals, PlayStation 4 Black Friday dealsGames The Shop Black Friday sale will go on until December 3. (Image: Games The Shop)

Games The Shop is currently running its Black Friday sale, during which it is offering discounts on a number of popular video games. The sale will go on until December 3. Here we will be taking a look at the best video game deals you can get from Games The Shop during its Black Friday sale.

PC Games

* Alien Breed: Impact is available at Rs 37 with a 90 percent discount.

* Hitman Game of the Year Edition is available at Rs 428 at a discount of 80 percent. Hitman: Absolution is also available with an 80 percent discount at Rs 113.

* BioShock: The Collection is available at Rs 349 with a discount of 80 percent. BioShock Infinite is available at Rs 182.29 with a discount of 75 percent.

* Dishonored 2 is available at Rs 534 with a discount of 80 percent. The original Dishonored is available at Rs 201 with a discount of 70 percent.

* Civilization VI is available at Rs 625 with a 75 percent discount.

* Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is available with a 50 percent discount at Rs 1,161.

* DOOM Eternal is available at Rs 1,320 with a 67 percent discount.

* Borderlands 3 is available at Rs 987 with a 67 percent discount.

* Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at Rs 2,143 with a 33 percent discount.

* NBA 2K21 is available at Rs 1,650 at a 50 percent discount.

* Kerbal Space Program is available at Rs 212 at 75 percent off.

* Mafia: Trilogy is available at Rs 2,474 at a discount of 25 percent.

* Death Stranding with a 50 percent discount is available at Rs 2,000.

* Control – Ultimate Edition is available at Rs 1,500 with a 50 percent discount.

PlayStation 4 Games (Physical discs)

* Red Dead Redemption II is available at Rs 2,299.

* Borderlands 3 is available at Rs 999.

* WWE 2K20 is available at Rs 1,599.

* Mafia: Deluxe Edition is available at Rs 2,299

* NBA 2K21 is available at Rs 1,999.

* WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available at Rs 1,999.

* PlayStation Plus 12 months membership is available at a discount of 25 percent at 2,249.

Xbox One Games

* Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is available at Rs 799 with a 77 percent discount.

* Doom is available with a 63 percent discount at Rs 1,499.

* For Honor: Deluxe Edition is available at Rs 1,499 with a 57 per cent discount.

* Dishonored 2 is available at Rs 799 with an 80 percent discount.

Apart from these, Games The Shop has a lot more deals to offer on game titles for Windows, Xbox and PlayStation. You can visit the official site to take a look at all the deals.

