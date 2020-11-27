Games The Shop Black Friday Deals: GTA 5, NBA 2K21, DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

Games The Shop is currently running its Black Friday sale, during which it is offering discounts on a number of popular video games. The sale will go on until December 3. Here we will be taking a look at the best video game deals you can get from Games The Shop during its Black Friday sale.
PC Games
* Alien Breed: Impact is available at Rs 37 with a 90 percent discount.
* Hitman Game of the Year Edition is available at Rs 428 at a discount of 80 percent. Hitman: Absolution is also available with an 80 percent discount at Rs 113.
* BioShock: The Collection is available at Rs 349 with a discount of 80 percent. BioShock Infinite is available at Rs 182.29 with a discount of 75 percent.
* Dishonored 2 is available at Rs 534 with a discount of 80 percent. The original Dishonored is available at Rs 201 with a discount of 70 percent.
* Civilization VI is available at Rs 625 with a 75 percent discount.
* Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is available with a 50 percent discount at Rs 1,161.
* DOOM Eternal is available at Rs 1,320 with a 67 percent discount.
* Borderlands 3 is available at Rs 987 with a 67 percent discount.
* Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at Rs 2,143 with a 33 percent discount.
* NBA 2K21 is available at Rs 1,650 at a 50 percent discount.
* Kerbal Space Program is available at Rs 212 at 75 percent off.
* Mafia: Trilogy is available at Rs 2,474 at a discount of 25 percent.
* Death Stranding with a 50 percent discount is available at Rs 2,000.
* Control – Ultimate Edition is available at Rs 1,500 with a 50 percent discount.
PlayStation 4 Games (Physical discs)
* Red Dead Redemption II is available at Rs 2,299.
* Borderlands 3 is available at Rs 999.
* WWE 2K20 is available at Rs 1,599.
* Mafia: Deluxe Edition is available at Rs 2,299
* NBA 2K21 is available at Rs 1,999.
* WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available at Rs 1,999.
* PlayStation Plus 12 months membership is available at a discount of 25 percent at 2,249.
Xbox One Games
* Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is available at Rs 799 with a 77 percent discount.
* Doom is available with a 63 percent discount at Rs 1,499.
* For Honor: Deluxe Edition is available at Rs 1,499 with a 57 per cent discount.
* Dishonored 2 is available at Rs 799 with an 80 percent discount.
Apart from these, Games The Shop has a lot more deals to offer on game titles for Windows, Xbox and PlayStation. You can visit the official site to take a look at all the deals.
