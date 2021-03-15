Gamers need platforms that can give them competitive exposure: Ultimate Battle founder

Ultimate Battle is an online competitive gaming ecosystem where players can participate in tournaments for free. (Image Source: Ultimate Battle)

As competitive gaming continues to take over the world, India is also seeing eSports gradually becoming a bigger, more recognised format of competitive sports. While multiple experts have stated the potential of India becoming an eSports powerhouse in the future, the country continues to deal with various issues, one of which is the lack of competitive exposure.

But how do aspiring gamers actually decide if they’re actually cut for competitive gaming, if they actually enjoy competitive gaming and if they truly want to pursue a future in it?

Tarun Gupta, Founder of Ultimate Battle, an online eSports platform, where gamers can test their mettle against others without paying a fee, explains that since India is still small in this segment, gamers need platforms that can give them competitive exposure to hone their skills.

Developing this thought, Ultimate Battle invites and encourages players to try popular eSports titles of all kinds against other players. Completely a product of India, Ultimate Battle does not charge players money to participate in competitive gaming via the platform.

How Ultimate Battle works

“The Gameplay on Ultimate Battle has been conceptualised in a way that a gamer can participate and play on the platform without any monetary engagement. This provides an opportunity to all gamers to play for exposure, rewards as well as recognition in their respective gaming community,” Gupta shares.

“With Ultimate Battle, our vision was to bring eSports to the forefront, organise events and celebrate gaming in all its glory,” he says, adding that “the platform also serves as a go-to platform to kickstart one’s career in the competitive circuit. All the eSports athletes will get essential exposure and a platform where they can enhance their tactical skills, strategies & coordination”.

Ultimate Battle gives players multiple avenues to win rewards/recognitions in the form of Esports Tournaments. These include challenges as well as leaderboards. Rewards are in the form of cash prizes and ‘UB Coins’ (Ultimate Battle’s own form of currency). UB Coins that payers win are then redeemable as in-game items, Google play credits, merchandise, and more.

The eSports titles of today and tomorrow

Ultimate Battle includes PC gaming titles like DOTA 2, FIFA 20, CS:GO (Counter Strike: Global Offensive) and the PC version of PUBG, as well as mobile titles like Garena Free Fire and Doodle Army 2: Mini Militia.

“eSports has evolved drastically over the years. 1v1 and team competitions (5v5) were the standard formats for most popular titles like CS: GO, DOTA 2 and League of Legends,” Gupta shares. “With the advent of game titles like PUBG and Free Fire, ‘Battle Royale’ became the new go-to gameplay format as it offered a larger engagement matrix,” he adds.

Sharing his views on the involvement of upcoming technologies like AR and VR and their role in shaping the future of eSports, Gupta also added: “The influence of any technology as a whole can only be achieved when the new technologies can be generalised and are easily available to an audience in a decent scale”.

“I hope to see VR-based competitive games being developed in the near future and hitting mainstream. I believe that technology will keep surprising the gaming community with better products and experiences. We need to be geared up and ready for the dynamic evolution of technology,” Gupta adds.