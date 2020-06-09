Game news June 9: Sony’s The Future of Gaming event date revealed, Forza Street update and more

Here’s a list of all of the top headlines about the gaming industry. (Image: Sony) Here’s a list of all of the top headlines about the gaming industry. (Image: Sony)

Playing video games has become one of the most common hobbies for people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led a lot of big video game companies like Sony to launch a slew of products, games, DLCs and more. The biggest news that made headlines today is that Sony has revealed the rescheduled date for its “The Future of Gaming” event. During the event Sony will be showcasing many games that will launch alongside its next-generation PlayStation 5 gaming console. Apart from this, a lot of other major news have come up like Forza Street update for Windows 10, iOS, and Android, reveal of multifunctional e-glasses that will let you control video games, PUBG PC update 7.3 and more.

Here are the top headlines from the gaming industry today.

Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” event rescheduled

Sony was supposed to host its The Future of Gaming event on June 4, however, due to the Black Lives Matter protests, the company postponed it. The company in a tweet announced the new date for the online-only event, which June 11 at 1 PM PT (1:30 AM IST). During the event, the company will be showcasing video game titles that will launch alongside its upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console. Some reports also suggest that the company might also give us our first glimpse at the upcoming game console.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Forza Street update

The Forza series is one of the biggest titles in the Microsoft gaming universe alongside the Halo games. It is an interesting and fun racecar game that has been highly praised by everyone. There’s only one version, called Forza Street, which you can get for free and apart from Windows 10 devices and Xbox consoles, you can also play on Android and iOS devices. The developers have rolled out a new update for it today, dubbed version 32.0.7, which brings several new McLaren cars for you to choose from. These include the 2016 McLaren P1 GTR, 2016 McLaren 570S Coupe, 1993 McLaren F1 and more. Apart from this the update also brings in a lot of other features, improvements and bug fixes.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launch livestream delayed

World of Warcraft is one of the most popular game titles in the gaming industry and players wait every year for Blizzard to bring in something new to the World of Warcraft Universe. This year has been a bit disappointing for gamers as Blizzcon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launch livestream has been delayed. Shadowlands is supposed to be World of Warcraft’s next major expansion.

PUBG PC update 7.3

PUBG Corporation has announced that PUBG 7.3 update will hit test servers on June 10 and is expected to be made available to everyone on June 17. The new update brings the addition of C4 explosives, balance changes for vehicles and changes to the Vikendi map. The update also brings an Esports Tab, where players can participate in the Pick ‘Em Challenge.

Need For Speed: Heat to become EA’s first cross-play game

Need For Speed: Heat will become EA’s first-ever game to allow cross-play between PC, PS4 and Xbox One with the game’s latest update. It has also been announced that this is the last update that the game will be receiving as the team is now moving on to their next project.

Multifunctional e-glasses to control games

Scientists reporting in ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces have showcased a multifunctional smart electronic glasses that monitors a person’s brain waves and body movements. The scientists reveal that the glasses can be used to control video games with eye motions. They also come with a wireless circuit for motion and UV sensing.

Scientists suggest that the glasses can be used to control video games with eye motions. (Image: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2020) Scientists suggest that the glasses can be used to control video games with eye motions. (Image: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2020)

Resident Evil 8 leaked

Resident Evil 8 has been reported as one of the launch titles for the upcoming PlayStation 5. The German retailer GamesOnly seems to have jumped the gun on Sony’s The Future of Gaming event. According to the listing, the game will be named Resident Evil 8: Village and will also be made available for the PS4 alongside the PS5. The listing has since been removed.

