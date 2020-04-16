Free Fire Wonderland event now live: Here’s what’s special

On April 19, the company has said that it will be launching a new game mode, called Kill Secured. On April 19, the company has said that it will be launching a new game mode, called Kill Secured.

Garena Free Fire is currently running a Wonderland Event in which players will get a new character, rare costume bundles and the SPAS12-Wasteland permanent gun skin. The event will run until April 26. The company claims that this event is the biggest reward event of the year so far. And it offers rewards to both existing and returning players.

The event will have a special day called the Wonderland Peak Day that will take place on April 19. Players logging into the game on this day will get five exclusive gifts. These gifts include a level six character card, Magic Cube fragments after matches that can be exchanged for rare outfits, inviting friends will help players get the SPAS12-Wasteland gun skin, Kelly awakening shard/100 Kelly on playing a game, win a match to get the Monster – UMP gun skin, free one-day trial for legendary gun skins.

On April 19, the company has said that it will be launching a new game mode, called Kill Secured. The Kill Secured mode is a 4v4 TDM style gaming more in which players have to pick up dog tags of their opponents after killing them. This is a similar mode to what the Call of Duty franchise has had for years now. The team with most dog tags will win. Players can pick up their own teammates dog tags to secure their position.

During the Wonderland event, players will be able to collect egg tokens, which can be traded in for an exclusive Bunny Egghunter costume bundle. These tokens will be pored down across the maps via an airship that will fly across maps during a game.

With the introduction of this event, the game has also brought back the Explosive Jump mode. The company states that it will introduce more surprises during the Free Fire Wonderland event.

