Xbox at Gamescom 2021: All the biggest announcements that matter

Microsoft held its Xbox stream ahead of Gamescom 2021 this year and we saw a bunch of new announcements at the event. This includes new titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to the Xbox Game Pass as well as new updates on the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. Here’s a summary of everything announced at the Xbox event.

Forza Horizon gets new gameplay, cars and a wireless controller

Set to release on November 9, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most awaited racing games. The event showed us the first eight minutes of the title’s pure gameplay, where many elements including cargo planes, an active volcano, and pretty Mexican skies can be seen amidst a race. The game also announced its cover cars, the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. Check out the eight-minute gameplay below.

Celebrating the game, Microsoft also announced a colourful new custom controller for the Xbox Series X/S. The controller features a translucent yellow design and blue and pink accents. There are black rubberised grips that feature a different texture compared to the standard Forza controllers. The new controller costs $74.99 and comes with exclusive Forza Horizon 5 DLC. Check it out below.

Age of Empires IV

The team behind Age of Empires IV announced a new storytelling element from the upcoming game called Hands on History. The mode will feature a series of 28 unlockable videos that take a dive into real-life history and how people lived, fought and ruled in the past. One of the videos was revealed, showcasing the trebuchet, a medieval weapon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Several exciting updates are coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. The game announced the World Update VI which will include regions from Germany Austria and Switzerland. The update will include new aerial imagery, maps, and new 3D cities. The game also showcased new aircraft coming to the game, including the VoloCity Air Taxi, Junkers JU-52 as well as the STIHLI National Championship Air Races which will soon be a part of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Dying Light 2

New updates from Dying Light 2 showcased the game’s advanced modification system that lets players choose their style of play and react to specific situations as they want. The game also revealed new parkour skills and gear including a grappling hook and a paraglider.

Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be available on the latest Xbox consoles, the Series X and S. with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. players will now be able to join friends faster and be able to try games instantly without waiting for downloads with Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to the platform.

Other updates

Other updates from the event include a new Making Mayhem event for Sea of Thieves that will let players earn the new Mayhem ship set, live until September 7. Wasteland 3 also gets one final mission with Cult of the Holy Detonation, which will include new characters, weapons, and other elements. Crusader Kings III is also set to come to Xbox Series X/S later this year while Stray Blade is set to make an appearance in 2022