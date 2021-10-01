Forza Horizon 5 system requirements revealed: Can your PC run it?

Xbox has announced the system requirements for running Forza Horizon 5 on PC and the game will support a wide range of hardware, including GPUs like the much older GTX 970. Here’s all you need to know about Forza Horizon 5’s system requirements and whether you will be able to run the game on your PC.

Minimum Specifications

To run Forza Horizon 5, your PC will need to be powered by at least an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or an Intel Core i5 4460 processor. This will need to be coupled by at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon RX 470, either with at least 4GB VRAM. You will also need at least 8GB RAM on your system and 110GB of hard drive space.

You’ve asked us, what does it take to run #ForzaHorizon5 on PC? So today, we’re sharing our PC specs as well as details on supported peripherals, graphics options and much more. It’s all in our latest blog: https://t.co/Bd9tKK63Ot pic.twitter.com/VOAhprB3rR — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) September 30, 2021

Note that these are the minimum requirements and may be enough to get you a decent experience at 720p, although Microsoft has not confirmed this. To play the game at better graphics and higher resolutions, you will need more than these recommended specifications on your PC.

Recommended Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500x or an Intel Core i5-8400 processor.

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 590 or Nvidia GTX 1070 or one of its successors.

RAM, storage: 16GB RAM, 8GB VRAM, and the same 110GB hard disk storage.

Ideal Specifications

The game’s ideal specifications are what you need to play at max settings. Although you don’t need to have these to get a good experience, if you want to experience the best graphics and frame rates Forza Horizon 5 has to offer, you need these specifications. These include an AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i7 10700K, along with a Radeon RX 6800XT with 16GB VRAM or Nvidia RTX 3080 with 10GB VRAM. You’d also need 16GB RAM and 110GB storage.

Peripheral support

Forza Horizon 5 will also support 21:9 ultrawide monitors with a field of view slider and a wide range of steering wheels from manufacturers like Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. A list of all models is in the tweet embedded below. With the Xbox wireless controller, players will also get haptic feedback on all versions, including the Steam version.

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo.

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC.

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to launch on November 5 this year for the Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC. On PC, the game can be purchased from both Steam and the Microsoft Store post-launch.