Forza Horizon 5 out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC

Playground Games’ latest entry into their critically-acclaimed racing franchise, Forza Horizon 5, is now available worldwide on the Xbox systems and Windows PC. This time, the open-world arcade racing experience is set in Mexico and marks its return to the greater North America for the first time in nine years.

Being the fifth instalment in the series, Playground Games has taken huge steps to make the driving experience more immersive. Starting with the map size, which is 50 per cent larger than Forza Horizon 4, the game features countless locations such as an active volcano, jungles, beaches, ancient Mayan temples, and the narrow, colourful streets of Guanajuato. Besides the standard campaign mode, players can take part in online multiplayer races and explore the open world with no restrictions.

Forza Horizon 5 also features a brand-new weather system, where players will be able to experience different climates in different parts of the country. Additionally, you are also introduced to the Horizon Arcade, where you can play a series of mini-multiplayer games spread across the map.

Forza Horizon 5 includes a bunch of accessibility options such as game speed modifications, colour blindness mode, a high contrast mode, subtitle options, text-to-speech feature, and the ability to disable moving backgrounds. In addition to that, it will be adding sign language support in a future update.

“The team is excited to share we are also working on American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support for cinematics in Forza Horizon 5”, said Mike Brown, Creative Director of Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games. “Coming soon, this feature will include a picture-in-picture display near the bottom of the screen of an ASL/BSL interpreter during the cinematics in the game.”

Right now, Microsoft is running a limited time offer for Indian gamers, where if you purchase a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you will get additional seven months at no additional cost. The base plan on PC is priced at Rs 489, and the offer is only applicable to new users. The package includes access to over 100 quality games on Windows PC and comes with Bethesda games and a free subscription to EA Play. So, if you get this subscription today, you will be able to play Forza Horizon 5 and countless other titles for free.

Forza Horizon 5 is now available worldwide on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows PC via Microsoft Store and Steam.