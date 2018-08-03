Fortnite’s guided missile is making a comeback in the game

Epic Games the studio behind Fortnite has released a new update for the game on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS bringing back the guided missile weapon out of the Vault and into play. The weapon was removed after Epic realised it was too dominating in the battlefield.

During the time in which the guided missile was kept inside the Vault, it has been tweaked by Epic Games to deal less damage, move a bit slower and have a shorter fuse to make it a much more fair weapon to wield. Alongside this update 5.10 also brings a new Spyglass Sniper Rifle, Fly Explosives, Limited Time Mode, and more.

