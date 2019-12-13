Fortnite v11.30 update brings console split screen to PS4, Xbox One

The split-screen support has currently only been made available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The split-screen support has currently only been made available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Epic Games with its Fortnite v11.30 update has finally brought the much awaited split-screen gaming support along with the introduction of Fortnite x Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker crossover. It also brings a new Item Shop preview on mobile devices, and ups the limit of items that can be gifted.

With the introduction of the Fortnite x Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker crossover the company has added new Star Wars-themed outfits, items and emotes to the item shop. Players can also get a TIE Whisper Glider from the item shop.

The split-screen support has currently only been made available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which would allow players to grab in a few hours of gaming with friends on the same console. Split screen will be compatible with duos and squads mode.

Apart from the split-screen support for consoles, Epic Games with this update has also added a number of features for the Item Shop, the new ‘Preview Items’ feature can be accessed via the Party Hub voice chat app. The limit of gifting items has also been increased from three to five and the ammo indicator, which was earlier a solid bar has been changed to a visual representation of the remaining ammunition.

Under the Fortnite x Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker crossover, the game has gotten new Star Wars outfits for characters such as Rey and Finn. Players can also get Star Wars themed gliders, pickaxes and emotes.

Players who attend the in-game Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event on December 14 will also be getting a free TIE Whisper Glider. During the event, the players will be showcased never-before-seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage.

