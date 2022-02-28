Fortnite to Minecraft, the best multiplayer games for 2022

Online multiplayer games offer the most enjoyment for times when you have exhausted every other game in your library. Through regular updates, developers continue innovating and adding fresh content to keep the player base active. With time, it is normal for certain titles (both indie and big-budget) to lose their charm and population. Therefore, the strongest ones are determined by how long they have been “alive”. If you are looking to get into multiplayer gaming, and have no idea where to start, here is a list that touches upon pretty much every genre.

Minecraft

Despite being out for over a decade now, this popular block-building game saw a sudden surge in popularity when YouTubers tried revisiting it in 2016. Social features and limitless possibilities in creations were an integral part of its success, though it is now purely driven by speedruns and multiplayer, where you can take part in custom game modes such as battle royale, bingo hunts, and parkour courses where the player is chased around town by lava.

Minecraft recently surpassed 1 trillion views on YouTube. (Image credit: Mojang Studios) Minecraft recently surpassed 1 trillion views on YouTube. (Image credit: Mojang Studios)

The interactive features are limited to text chat, so make sure to have Discord open for when you need to talk to friends. There is a story mode as well, which puts you in a survival situation as you look for items, craft weapons, and fight off exploding creepers. Minecraft is available to buy on Xbox and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store. Just make sure to buy the Java Edition.

League of Legends

Developer Riot Games has perhaps amassed the largest fanbase in gaming, inspiring several fan arts and cosplayers around the world. Often placed among the most toxic playgrounds out there, League of Legends (LoL) is considered as the backbone of competitive gaming, with collegiate, professional, and Twitch streamers occupying the networks with intense matches.

League of Legends is often placed among some of the most toxic playgrounds out there – hence, the lack of a voice chat system. (Screenshot) League of Legends is often placed among some of the most toxic playgrounds out there – hence, the lack of a voice chat system. (Screenshot)

The team-based battle arena game pits 10 players (5 a side) to compete on a virtual battleground, housing a set of strongholds that need to be either destroyed or defended. Players can pick from a cast of champions who have special abilities, and battle opponents to increase points and strength in time. LoL is quite similar to Dota 2, albeit the community interaction and services offered are far better, especially for the free price tag.

World of Warcraft

Possibly, the oldest game on this list, Blizzard’s World of Warcraft can easily be put next to League of Legends when it comes to a popularity contest. The MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online game) has managed to keep its player count alive for almost two decades now. And it only keeps increasing as each expansion pack comes out. Players can pick from a set of classes and create a custom avatar to explore an open world, teeming with various monsters, completing quests, and interacting with other characters (NPCs) or online players.

Blizzard’s World of Warcraft served as an inspiration to Lost Ark in many ways. (Screenshot) Blizzard’s World of Warcraft served as an inspiration to Lost Ark in many ways. (Screenshot)

It encourages players to work together in finishing objectives and explore dungeons to engage in PvP combat, though solo play is also a viable option. Similar to the recently surfaced Lost Ark, players can upgrade their character’s skills and weapons over time, in a way that feels rewarding. World of Warcraft is available to play on PC via a monthly subscription.

Fortnite

Hate it all you want, but for a battle royale, Epic Games’ Fortnite has managed to maintain a healthy amount of player base since launch. Sure, it might be partly fueled by the varied cosmetics and brand collaborations like virtual concerts, but it goes to show how knowledgeable the company is about good marketing.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney recently confirmed that Fortnite will not be arriving on the Steam Deck. (Image credit: Epic Games) Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney recently confirmed that Fortnite will not be arriving on the Steam Deck. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Similar to every other battle royale, 100 players are dropped into an abandoned island to search for weapons and supplies. Players run around the town looking for targets to steal loot from and partake in tactical gunfights to remain the last man standing. Adding to the tension is an ever-closing circle that consists of deadly storms, reducing the play area to a tiny radius. The title is free-to-play and also includes a story mode that can be purchased separately.

Hearthstone

Fans of the popular anime ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ will love this one. Hearthstone is a turn-based card game between two opponents, as they throw in a deck of 30 cards that represent a champion from its shared universe with other Blizzard projects. Players use their limited mana crystals to play abilities or summon minions to attack the opponent, with the goal of defeating the opposing hero.

Unlike most other digital card games, Hearthstone can be played for free. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Unlike most other digital card games, Hearthstone can be played for free. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Winning matches and completing quests earn new cards or in-game gold, which can be used to buy a new set to customise their collection. In contrast to other games developed by the company, Hearthstone was an experimental project from a smaller team, simply based on the appreciation of collectable card games. The game was designed to steer away from the flaws of other digital card games, by creating a turn-based component that feels realistic. The game is available to play for free on PC and mobile.

Call of Duty: Warzone

There is no denying that Warzone has struck the right chord for battle royale games. Since its launch, Activision has been refining the system with constant updates, new playlists, and maps, all of which are provided for free. By default, the title offers three BR squad modes – duos, trios, and quads, pitting you against 140-something players, as you hunt for supplies and fight to be the last survivor.

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the few battle royale games that has maintained its active player count. (Image credit: Activision) Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the few battle royale games that has maintained its active player count. (Image credit: Activision)

With the newly released Caldera update, you get access to a myriad of WW2 weapons and the Resurgence mode, which adds a respawn mechanic as long as your teammates are alive. Activision has also announced a fresh take on Warzone, with an “all-new playspace” and sandbox mode – which we assume will let players create custom maps. The title is available to download for free on current and last-gen consoles and Windows PC.