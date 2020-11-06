New report hints Fortnite to make a comeback on iPhone, iPad

Fortnite could make a comeback to iPhones and iPads using Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service. (Express Photo)

Fortnite, one of the most popular video game across the globe has been unavailable for some time on the Apple mobile devices. This is because Epic Games is fighting with Apple over paying the store fees of 30 per cent on in-game transactions, due to which Apple has removed the game from its App Store. A similar story is running on the Android side, but due to Android being an open-source operating system, users can sideload the app.

It is a bit more difficult on the Apple side as users can only download and update apps from the App Store. Moreover, Apple has revoked access to its developer tools from Epic Games, making it much more difficult for the company to continue the game’s development on the Apple ecosystem.

Now according to a new report by BBC, Epic Games could be getting ready to bring Fortnite back to iPhone and iPad users. The company plans to do this via Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, called Nvidia GeForce Now. The report states that Nvidia has recently finished developing a version of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which will run on the Safari browser for mobile.

Nvidia has not officially announced anything about its GeForce Now cloud gaming service for the mobile Safari browser. According to the report, the company will announce the release of its GeForce Now service and availability of new games for Apple’s iOS and iPadOS later this month.

Apple has very strict rules when it comes to cloud gaming, which is why Google till now has not been able to make its Stadia service available to iPhone and iPad users. The company requires cloud gaming companies to submit each game title in the catalogue as a separate app for Apple to review, after which the master app will have to provide links to the individual titles.

