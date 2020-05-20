Fortnite tips and tricks for newbies

Here are a few tips and tricks that you might want to implement in your gaming strategy to have an upper hand over other players, while in a game. Here are a few tips and tricks that you might want to implement in your gaming strategy to have an upper hand over other players, while in a game.

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games launched in the recent past. Though it is not as popular as PUBG Mobile in India, the same cannot be said about the international markets.

The two unique sets of features that attract people to play Fortnite are the ability to build structures just like Minecraft and the battle royale format of the game. These two aspects together make the game extremely fun to play.

Another key factor helping with the immense player base growth these days are the nationwide lockdowns taking place across the globe to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This game allows people sitting at home to have a fun hobby, while at the same time socialise with other human beings (at least virtually).

Now, since a lot of people have just started playing the game, pitting them against veterans is not a good idea. However, the game servers, just to increase the bets a bit, bring in a few high-level players into the mix while matchmaking. This makes it difficult the newbies to fight and take the win.

If you are one of those newbies tired of losing, here are a few tips and tricks that you might want to implement in your gaming strategy to have an upper hand over other players, while in a game.

Jump smartly

Jumping off from the Battle Bus at the perfect time could be a key to winning. Jumping off from the Battle Bus at the perfect time could be a key to winning.

The game does not begin when you touch the ground, instead, it starts the moment you enter the battle bus. Jumping is one of the most important parts of the game. To make the perfect jump, keep an eye out at where the other players are getting off at. When you find some breathing space where no or the minimum amount of players are jumping, take the leap.

Now get to the ground as fast as possible (keep your body downwards facing as close to 90-degrees as you can and hold the forward button). This will help you touch the ground before any other player that jumped off with you. Providing you with a bit of a time advantage to let you get a weapon, collect resources and get out in the open to build your base. Or you can simply get a gun and start firing at the people who are now in the sky and are trying to land.

Also Read: Fortnite on Google Play Store: How to download, some helpful tips to win a match

Pro tip: for a perfect jump, do not jump until the end of the bus’ route. Till you reach the edge, almost every other player would have jumped off, leaving all of the loot at the end just for you and a few other players who most likely have been disconnected or just read this article as you did. Trust me, you might have to travel a lot to reach the circle and outrun the storm, but the loot is completely worth it.

To get to the ground fast, you need to keep your body facing downwards as close to 90-degrees as you can and hold the forward button. To get to the ground fast, you need to keep your body facing downwards as close to 90-degrees as you can and hold the forward button.

Let others fight

Getting into a battle is not recommended if you want a higher chance at raking in the win. Instead, I recommend that you hide out most of the game. Getting into a gunfight with another player puts your chances of winning at stake. You might not be able to survive the battle and cry foul for the same.

Also Read: Fortnite v11.30 update: Brings console split screen support to Xbox One and more

Patience here is your best friend. Wait out for some time, to let the crop of players get slim. And when only a handful are left, come out and start taking the kills. By the time the game is coming to an end, not all players have full health or enough ammo to take on a player who has been saving all of that since the beginning.

Build to save yourself

If someone starts shooting at you, you can always put up multiple walls to help you get temporary cover. If someone starts shooting at you, you can always put up multiple walls to help you get temporary cover.

Train yourself to build the ‘instant combat tower’ as fast as you can. The ‘instant combat tower’ is basically a simple structure with four walls and a staircase in between, move up the stairs and repeat. This will allow you to gain a higher ground during combat and help you put layers of protection between you and your attacker. With the help of this small little fort, you will be able to take a lot of kills (more than you think).

If someone starts shooting at you, you can always put up multiple walls to help you get temporary cover while you come up with a combat plan or run towards a much sturdier cover.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode now live: Here’s what you need to know

To build you will require wood, bricks and more. To get all of this you need to keep on mining the stuff that comes in front of you with your pickaxe.

Pickaxe everything any anything you find to get resources. Pickaxe everything any anything you find to get resources.

Avoid ziplines

The map is riddled with ziplines in the mountainous regions. They do come extremely handy as they can help you get to the top or the bottom of the mountain without the risk of falling and getting damaged. That damage might seem huge at first, but keep in mind that while taking a zip line, if you were to get spotted, opportunistic players will try and take the kill.

Also Read: Meet 16-year-old ‘Bugha’ who won $3 million after winning the Fortnite World Cup

You will not be able to shoot while riding the zipline. Moreover, the zipline is not that fast, giving the opponent enough time to take the kill with precision.

Keep your health and shields up

Chug Jug will restore both your health and shields fully. Chug Jug will restore both your health and shields fully.

One of the most important parts of the game is to keep your health and shields to the maximum. Both of these give you a better chance of survival. A number of consumables help keep your health and shields up whenever in need to restore them both. Below is a list of the consumables that you need to carry with you to have a better chance at survival:

* Bandages and Med Kits restore health. Bandages only restore a part of your heal, whereas Med Kits fully restore health.

* Shield Potions and Small Shield Potions restore shields. Taking two shield potions will be able to fully restore your shields from zero.

* Chug Jug will restore both your health and shields fully.

* Taking Slurp Juice will slowly and constantly get your health and shields restores by one point per second for a total of 25 seconds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd