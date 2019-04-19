Fortnite support for Redmi Note 7 Pro? Here’s what Xiaomi has to say

Xiaomi has posted a thread on its official forum asking Redmi Note 7 Pro users if they need Fortnite support for their smartphones. The company states that this thread has been created after a number of Redmi Note 7 Pro users have shown an interest in the battle royale game. They say that, though Fortnite is much more popular in countries like the US, PUBG Mobile dominates India, which is where Xiaomi is focusing its efforts.

Xiaomi states that the main reason its Redmi Note 7 Pro does not support Fortnite is because it is powered by the relatively new Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which hasn’t been launched in the US and thus hasn’t been tested by Epic Games for Fortnite.

The market might be small, but Xiaomi wants to satisfy all segments of its target market. Hence, it is collaborating with Epic Games to get the Redmi Note 7 Pro powered by Snapdragon 675 tested and certified for Fortnite.

As of now, we don’t know how much time will the certification process take to finish. However, Redmi Note 7 pro users might not have to wait that long considering the fact that Fortnite can support smartphones with an Adreno 530 GPU and above, according to the company. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has an Adreno 612 GPU, which is well above the threshold.

This battle to get Fortnite on the Redmi Note 7 Pro seems to have started after Realme Mobile’s CEO, Madhav Sheth was taking indirect shots at the smartphone by stating that their Realme 3 Pro will support Fortnite unlike other smartphones recently launched in the same price bracket. He even tweeted an image where the box of a Redmi Note 7 Pro was clearly visible.

How about playing #Fortnite on #realme3Pro? I believe #realme3Pro will be the 1st in its segment that can directly support it. Tried to play this game on some latest “Pro” devices but none of them could manage. When it comes to speed, chipset matters.

RT to win 1 Rm3pro. pic.twitter.com/j5SKOrXA2g — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 10, 2019

Responding to this, Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Snapdragon 710 is an older chipset, which has made its way to Epic Games. Xiaomi in its official forum post has also claimed that the newer Snapdragon 675 is yet to launch in the US and get into the hands of Epic Games, which is the reason for no Fortnite support on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 in India and comes with a 48MP rear camera coupled with a secondary sensor. Xiaomi has also introduced this phone in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Rs 16,999, which went on sale this month.