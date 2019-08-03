Fortnite Season X started, brings back Dusty Depot and a new Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 10 has started and is officially being called Fortnite Season X. The new season has been rolled out with an update, which brings a lot of new changes like the introduction of a new mech suit, Season X Battle Pass, updates to the Arena Game Mode and more. One of the major changes is the bringing back of Dusty Depot, which was destroyed back with the end of Season 4.

Advertising

The new Season 10 Battle Pass brings the addition of 100 new exclusive rewards. It also provides the players with the X-Lord and Catalyst skins as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass. Levelling up will unlock the 100 exclusive rewards like dual pickaxes, emotes, loading screens, Outfit styles and more slowly.

The new mech suit, called B.R.U.T.E has room for two players and it shoots missiles and shotgun shots while the player wearing it is moving on the ground, thus allowing the wearer to easily kill enemies and destroy structures. The new season also adds a new location called Grid Island, which is a flat island covered with grid squares that will help you in building structures.

Coming to the major gameplay updates, Fortnite Season X brings the option of Team Rotation, which allows you to rotate teams during gameplay and a new ‘Team Visuals Determined At’ option has also been made available for controlling what cosmetic details are associated with teams.

Also Read: Fiverr offers coaches for Fortnite, PUBG players

Advertising

Apart from the major changes, the new season also brings various updates to the Arena Game Mode like the addition of creating your own multi-phase storm. There is also a new Weapon-Free Zone where you cannot fire a weapon, swing a pickaxe, throw a grenade or do anything that can harm a player.

Epic Games has also added a new ‘Hit the Road’ mission, in which players can bring three other players to help Quinn get to the Radio Station to spin her Song of the Summer. A new Locker tab has been added, which allows players to access their favourite Emotes, Music Packs, and Loading Screens in ‘Save the World’.