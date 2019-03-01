Fortnite Season 8 update: New Battle Pass, weapon, treasure and more

Fortnite Season 8: Epic Games has commenced Season 8 of its popular battle royale game, Fortnite. There are a number of changes and enhancements that have been introduced with the update like the addition of new weapons, challenges, map changes and more.

The story of Season 8 is that a powerful prisoner has escaped from the Ice King’s castle that was introduced last season. The prisoner has brought fire and flame to the game with a new treasure. The update also introduces new fighters, pirates and ninjas that players will need to battle for the treasure.

Fortnite Season 8 brings the addition of two new points of interest to the map, dubbed Sunny Steps and Lazy Lagoon. These locations will consist of a lot of new loot.

Additionally, it introduces the Season 8 Battle Pass. Players who completed the 13 free Overtime Challenges during the Fortnite Share the Love event, will get the Season 8 Battle Pass for free. However, if that’s not the case players can purchase it for 950 V bucks. Those who purchase the Battle Pass will get the Blackheart and Hybrid outfits.

This time along, Fortnite only gets one new item, dubbed Pirate Cannon. The new weapon can fire cannonballs or players a great distance. The game developer’s state that cannonballs and players will be able to plough through a number of objects before stopping with a bang. It will also be able to dole out 100 damage to enemies on direct hit and 50 damage on a nearby hit.

Five items have been vaulted with the commencement of Fortnite Season 8. These include Sneaky Snowman, Chiller Grenade, X-4 Stormwing, Shopping Cart and the All Terrain Kart.

Other improvements include a fix for Storm King not taking damage from some weapons, Hover Turret reduced damage, Smashers reverted to their normal appearance, increased stability when placing tracks and BASE, Mimic chest despawning if blocked fixed and much more.