Fortnite Season 7 starts: Island covered in snow, new aeroplanes and more

Epic Games has commenced Fortnite Season 7 bringing map changes, pilotable aeroplanes, zip lines and more. The season has been started simultaneously on all platforms the game is available on. The game introduces a new Battle Pass with 100 new unlockable tiers.

Advertising

The new Battle Pass is priced at 950 V-bucks and will provide players with new skins, wraps and exclusive challenges. In the new season, players see an iceberg hit the battle royale island, causing a terrain transformation from a dry one to a frozen one.

Most areas on the map have gotten a makeover with snow everywhere, ice-themed skins, new functionalities and more. An Ice Castle has also emerged right in-between the map, players at the moment can only access the upper floors of the castle. There’s a room in the same ice castle where the tier 100 Ice King lives.

The update also brings new five-seater X-4 Stormwing planes, which can be used by players to fly around the map. X-4 Stormwing helps players get around a bit faster and also allows them to shoot other planes and players. The game also adds zip lines, which will get players around the map faster than running and driving.

Advertising

Fortnite is an online multi-player battle royale game. The game has different modes to make it much more interesting for players including Save the World and Fortnite Battle Royale. The game is available on all platforms free of cost.

However, on the PS4 and Xbox One, the players should have an active PSN Plus, Xbox Live subscription, respectively. Save the World mode allows up to four players to team up and fight zombies while defending objects with fortifications they can build and is available for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Fortnite Battle Royale mode pits 100 players against each other on a battlefield, where the last man standing wins. It is available for all devices.