Fortnite teases Thor’s entry in Season 4 update but brings bad news for iOS users

Fortnite teases Marvel character Thor featuring in Season 4 update (Source: Fortnite/Twitter)

Amidst the controversy and removal from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Fortnite is set to launch its Chapter 2 Season 4 on August 27. The new season will heavily feature content from Marvel which is visible in the teaser posted on Twitter featuring superhero ‘Thor: The God of Thunder’ in its logo.

iOS users will not be receiving the new season update due to the ongoing tussle between Apple and Epic Games. Fortnite’s direct payment plan which bypasses the rule which gives Apple App Store and Google Play Store 30 per cent revenue on the in-app purchases still remains an unresolved issue. The update will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, Android users who have Samsung Galaxy smartphones will receive the latest update via Samsung Galaxy Store App. Samsung also announced on Saturday that the users will “get up to 20 per cent discount on V-bucks and real money offers as part of Fortnite Mega Drop by downloading Epic Games via Galaxy Store”. The discounts included in the ‘Mega Drop’ will be permanent.

The battle royale game’s latest update will include Marvel characters including the Norse God Thor whose 2020 comic book series was used in the logo in the teaser. The emojis used in the teaser were a hammer, lightning, and a rainbow. The hammer (Mjolnir) and the lightning are self-explanatory. The use of rainbow signifies Bifrost, the rainbow bridge that connects Asgard with the rest of the world.

This is not the first time a Marvel character is making an appearance in Fortnite. In the past, there have been many Marvel characters that have been included in the widely popular battle royale game. The Avengers-themed modes in 2018 and 2019 included Black Widow, Star-Lord, Deadpool, Captain America, and X-Force members Cable, Psylocke, and Domino. Not just Marvel but DC Comics characters Batman, Aquaman, Catwoman, and others have also featured in the game.

